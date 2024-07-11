Jerard Felix, one of the most exciting upcoming songwriter and music producer launched his newest POP single 'Thalakeezhai'

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 11: 'Thalakeezhai' the newest offering from the stables of Jerard Felix, is an upbeat Funk-POP number that also features Benny Dayal on the vocals. The music video, released by Sony Music boasts an extremely colorful K-POP world created by budding director Ken Royson, he is best known for crafting brilliant world-class POP music videos for upcoming music talent in the Tamil Independent scene. The music video stars another incredibly talented actor Vinsu Sam. The song is about the initial stages of romance that will get everyone grooving.

Jerard Felix is one of the most promising artist, in the Tamil Independent Music space in Chennai. He is a complete package with a combination of being a singer/ songwriter/music producer and a phenomenal dancer. He has been a part of the nationally acclaimed dance group 'Loyola Dream Team'. His music emphasizes his world-class sound and is inspired by the biggest music icons like Bruno Mars, Michael Jackson to name a few.

Jerard Felix says "Thalaikeezhai is a fun modern Tamil pop song. I was inspired to write this song after watching the movie VTV. That was a serious love story back then, but I added my fun sauce to it and made this track.Hope this song turns everyone 'thalakeezhai (upside-down)' and make them fall head over heels with their girl". Jerard will be creating 7 other songs that are all going to be true-blue POP all the way, varying from afro-beats, Indo-Funk to love melodies and dance-heavy tracks that will be crafted with the sole intent of offering high-quality independent music that contributes towards the flourish of the artist ecosystem.

Tamil POP is having a watershed moment with many young players getting active and releasing quality content. Jerard is certainly one of them. The culture is ripe for a complete shift in momentum and the odds of more youngsters adopting POP & Hip-Hop music into their playlists are increasing with each passing day. Jerard offers the perfect brand of music for the next generation of young listeners and he is sure to be an artist to watch out for in the coming months. He has everything to not just shine in the non-film space but also thrive in the film industry as well, with the right kind of opportunities.

Link of 'Thalakeezhai' - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12f6zFAyOcQ

