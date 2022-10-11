JESAT'22: Jamboree announces its annual GMAT-GRE Scholarship Aptitude Test

Jamboree Education has now announced the dates for its annual flagship scholarship exam - Jamboree Education Scholarship Test (JESAT), for all GMAT and GRE aspirants. The global scholarship test will be held from October 12 to October 16, 2022, and the winners of the JESAT'22 will get a complete fee waiver for Jamboree's GMAT/GRE training programs.

Additionally, the top six scorers of each day of the 5-day will get sweeping discounts on their GMAT/GRE training with Jamboree's distinguished faculty. JESAT'22 will be held online and the students have the option to take the test at home or at their nearest Jamboree center. The 30-minute scholarship exam tests students on quant and verbal skills required to ace the GMAT and GRE. The testing window will be open for five days, from 12th October (00:01 IST) to 16th October (23:59 IST).

Last year the institute reported a record number of student entries for JESAT, especially for the SAT cohort, "The last thing I expected this scholarship test to do, and it did, was that it really accelerated my preparation," said Keya Gupta.

Keya enrolled in Yale University for the class of 2025 using Jamboree's test prep & admission services and holds that the exam is designed to "test the core aptitude of students" and can be taken at any stage of their preparation journey.

JESAT is one of the most sought-after scholarship exams across the country. Every year the scholarship exam receives thousands of student entries who compete to win complete fee waivers on Jamboree's esteemed test prep services. The 29 years old veteran institute also records the highest number of 700+ GMAT scorers and 320+ GRE scorers in the country.

