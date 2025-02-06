JIDOKA Technologies Secures Pre-Series A Funding to Accelerate Growth and Global Expansion

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 6: JIDOKA Technologies , a leader in AI-driven vision solutions for manufacturing and logistics, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Pre-Series A funding round. This milestone underscores the confidence and trust our investors have in our vision to revolutionize product quality assurance and process optimization across industries

The funding round was led by Arali Ventures , and we extend our deepest gratitude to Arun Raghavan, Managing Partner of Arali Ventures, for his belief in our mission and continued support. We also appreciate the participation of Veltis Capital and an NRI investor, whose backing strengthens our growth trajectory. Our sincere thanks go to our existing investors at The Chennai Angels (TCA), particularly Venkatesh Vijayraghavan, Sai Shanmuka and Factini Advisors, for their invaluable guidance and support.

This investment will enable JIDOKA Technologies to accelerate the global expansion of our flagship solutions, KOMPASS and NAGARE, further enhancing the capabilities of manufacturing and logistics operations worldwide. Our commitment remains unwavering in driving change with intelligent vision solutions that improve quality assurance, boost productivity, and optimize operations.

Sekar Udayamurthy, Co-Founder & CEO of JIDOKA Technologies, commented, "This funding empowers us to enhance our product offerings and extend our reach globally. With KOMPASS and NAGARE, we are pioneering transformative advancements in product inspection and process optimization, helping manufacturers achieve unprecedented precision, efficiency, and scalability."

Arun Raghavan, Managing Partner at Arali Ventures, remarked, "Quality management with precision and efficiency is no longer optionalit is a necessity. JIDOKA understands this deeply, developing AI-driven quality control solutions that work at scale. With deep domain and technological expertise, the team is addressing some of the toughest challenges in manufacturing and logistics. We are excited to support this journey and help the team lead the way."

A special note of appreciation goes to Sathya Pramod and his dedicated team at Kayess Square for their guidance throughout this journey. We also extend our gratitude to the entire JIDOKA team, for their relentless dedication and innovation in propelling us forward.

Founded by Sekar Udayamurthy, Dr. Krishna Iyengar, and Vinodh Venkatesan, JIDOKA Technologies delivers turnkey AI-powered solutions for product inspection and process optimization across automotive, FMCG, pharma, and logistics industries. By leveraging deep learning and edge AI, JIDOKA ensures real-time, accurate, and scalable quality assurance, enabling manufacturers to enhance productivity and reduce costs.

For more information, visit www.jidoka-tech.ai.

