Jigna Vora Joins Integrated Risk Insurance Brokers Limited

New Delhi [India], June 13: Integrated Risk Insurance Brokers Limited, an IRDA Licensed Public Limited company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Jigna Vora as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

As the new COO of Integrated Risk Insurance Brokers Limited, Jigna Vora will oversee the implementation of large insurance schemes, working towards customer success and ensuring effective compliance. Her responsibilities will also include spearheading the company's retail operations and driving the rural dissemination of insurance products & services. Jigna's appointment aligns with the company's strategic vision to expand its footprint and enhance its service offerings across India.

One of her immediate priorities will be to oversee the implementation of large-scale insurance schemes and initiatives. This includes working on government-backed projects and custom insurance solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of clients. Her role will also involve a strong focus on customer success, ensuring that the company delivers on its promises and maintains high standards of service excellence.

Additionally, Jigna will lead the company's efforts in promoting insurance awareness and accessibility in rural areas. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between urban and rural insurance coverage, providing essential risk management solutions to underserved communities. Her leadership will be instrumental in driving these initiatives forward, ensuring that Integrated Risk Insurance Brokers Limited remains a market leader in innovative and inclusive insurance solutions.

Chintan Prakash Adva, MD & CEO of Integrated Risk Insurance Brokers Limited, expressed his enthusiasm about Jigna's appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Jigna Vora to our executive team. Her extensive experience and visionary leadership will undoubtedly propel our company to new heights. We are committed to expanding our services and reaching more communities across India, and Jigna's role will be crucial in achieving these aspirations. Over the next few years, we aim to enhance our market presence and continue to provide innovative insurance solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Jigna Vora is no stranger to leadership roles. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law & Masters in Business Administration and has spent several years in top management positions, where she has consistently demonstrated her strategic acumen and operational excellence. Before transitioning to the corporate world, Jigna Vora had a distinguished career in journalism. She worked as a crime reporter. Her story of resilience and redemption inspired filmmaker Hansal Mehta to create the award-winning Netflix series "SCOOP," which highlights her journey and struggles.

Integrated Risk Insurance Brokers Limited is confident that Jigna Vora's extensive experience and visionary leadership will contribute significantly to the company's growth and success. Her unique blend of legal acumen, journalistic integrity, and strategic thinking positions her as a key asset to the executive team.

