New Delhi [India], July 6: The Jignesh Shah-founded 63 Moons Technologies Limited has forayed into the cybersecurity realm, leveraging their expertise in next-generation technologies. They have developed a suite of innovative solutions to shield India's quickly evolving digital economy.

With cyberattacks becoming increasingly sophisticated and widespread, 63 moons is dedicated to providing robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard individuals, businesses, and government institutions across the nation.

New Cybersecurity Vertical

63 Moons Technologies has launched its cybersecurity vertical, 63 SATS, under the leadership of its mentor and coach, Jignesh Shah, each tailored to address specific needs:

1. CYBX: Designed for mobile phone users, CYBX offers comprehensive protection against malware, phishing, and other cyber threats. This solution ensures that every smartphone user can securely navigate the digital world.

2. 63 SATS: Targeting enterprise servers, 63 SATS provides advanced security measures to protect sensitive business data and maintain the integrity of enterprise systems. This vertical is essential for corporations looking to safeguard their digital assets against cyberattacks.

3. CYBERDOME: Aimed at larger entities such as cities, states, and nations, CYBERDOME offers wide-ranging cybersecurity solutions to protect critical infrastructure and public services from cyber threats. This innovative solution is crucial for national security and public safety.

Strategic Alliances and Global Partnerships

63 SATS has formed strategic alliances with some of the world's leading cybersecurity firms, including Blackberry, Resecurity, and Morphisec. These partnerships enhance 63 SATS' ability to deliver state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions that are both comprehensive and effective. By collaborating with these global leaders, 63 SATS ensures that their cybersecurity suite is among the best in the market.

Decentralised Franchise Network

To ensure widespread distribution and localised support, 63 SATS is also implementing a decentralised franchise network powered by a centralised Security Operations Nerve Centre (SOC). This network allows 63 SATS to deliver its cybersecurity solutions efficiently across India, providing local expertise and support to address specific regional needs.

Jignesh Shah Latest News on Cybersecurity

Jignesh Shah, the visionary founder of 63 Moons Technologies, highlighted the critical importance of cybersecurity in today's digital landscape. "If data is oil and AI is the brain, then cybersecurity is the oxygen," said Shah. "Our goal is to ensure that every internet-connected device in India is protected against cyber threats."

Jignesh Shah's image in the financial sector has been that of a visionary, and for cybersecurity, he envisions India as the world's leading digital economy, driven by the environment fostered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Europe stands for the industrial economy, the USA for capitalism, Japan for electronics, China for manufacturing, and the Gulf for oil. The Indian economy will be identified as the digital economy of the world," said Jignesh Shah. "Our Prime Minister is unmatched in his knowledge and capability to make India the No. 1 digital economy in the world within the next 10 years."

Government Support and Market Potential

The Indian government has recognised the growing importance of cybersecurity. In its interim budget for 2024, the government nearly doubled its allocation for cybersecurity projects, increasing funding from Rs 400 crore to Rs 759 crore. This significant investment underscores the government's commitment to enhancing national cybersecurity measures.

According to market estimates, the Indian cybersecurity market is expected to reach Rs 1 Lakh Crore by 2029, while the global cybersecurity market is projected to reach Rs 42 Lakh Crore by 2030. These figures highlight the immense growth potential in the cybersecurity sector and the critical role 63 Moons aims to play in this expanding market.

Nationwide Rollout and Franchise Network

Starting March 1, 2024, 63 SATS has embarked on a multi-city roadshow to promote its cybersecurity products and services. This initiative aims to spread awareness about 63 SATS and make a nationwide network of franchisees, providing a comprehensive range of cybersecurity solutions to protect India's digital infrastructure.

About Jignesh Shah

Jignesh Shah, the visionary behind 63 Moons Technologies Limited, has been a driving force in transforming the financial markets in India. Known for his innovative approach and strategic vision, Shah has played a pivotal role in shaping the modern Indian financial markets. His awards and accolades over the past many years reflect his influence and impact on the industry.

About 63 Moons Technologies Limited

63 Moons Technologies Limited is a world leader in providing next-generation technology ventures, innovations, platforms, and solutions for creating digital markets and marketplaces. The company has pioneered the 'Make in India' initiative and continues to lead the way in financial technology innovation, with a significant presence in India and abroad.

