Jindal Foundation Observes Seva Divas on Chairperson Shallu Jindal's Birthday

New Delhi [India], October 21: Jindal Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power, observed the Seva Divas nationwide to mark the birthday of its chairperson, Shallu Jindal, a renowned philanthropist, social leader, and Kuchipudi Danseuse.

The Jindal Foundation dedicated the day to reaffirming its mission to build an inclusive India, enabling the underprivileged and socially vulnerable section to live a life of dignity and fulfilment.

Every institution and unit of the Jindal Foundation across the country organized numerous social programs at ground zero to mark the occasion, embodying the commitment of Smt. Jindal to empower communities and providing opportunity for an equitable society, addressing the needs of the deprived and socially vulnerable, and thereby ensuring holistic social upliftment.

Expressing her gratitude to the community service partners through an inspiring message, Smt. Jindal said, "I am truly grateful for your kind wishes and the thoughtful service activities in observation of my birthday. Your support strengthens my resolve to work even harder for the betterment of society. Together, we can make a positive impact and bring smiles to those in need."

Jindal Foundation across Odisha, Chhatisgarh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and other parts of India organised medical camps, veterinary health services, and nutrition services to senior citizens, patients in hospitals, and children in children's homes. In an effort to restore the ecology, community volunteers, students from OP Jindal University, and community eco leaders planted thousands of plants. Jindal Foundation provided mosquito nets and blankets to the underprivileged.

The OP Jindal Hospitals in Chhatisgarh reinforced its commitment to reach the unreached and provided health care services through multiple camps in senior citizen homes, orphanages, and other shelter homes.

O.P. Jindal Schools in Raigarh, Angul, Patratu, and Barbil also organized tree plantation drives, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, art & craft creative activities, cow and stray animal care services, and provided food and clothes to orphanages and hospitals.

The Jindal Foundation extended its efforts to tribal areas in Tensa and Kasia, organizing friendly football matches for tribal youths and dedicating a new ambulance to serve the local communities.

The children from the Jindal Sports Hostel in tribal-predominant Deojhar and Barbil participated in several creative activities, including a poster-making competition, to express their creative talents in honor of Smt. Jindal.

Other events included Nukkad Nataks, which promote skill development, community property repair by Skill Centre students, health checkups at orphanages, football matches, and Kabbadi training camps, all of which reflected the values of teamwork and service.

These initiatives across the country paid tribute to Smt. Shallu Jindal's vision of community empowerment and compassion, celebrating her birthday with acts of kindness and selflessness.

Besides chairing the Jindal Foundation, which has been sustainably shaping up the lives of 15 million people through multi-dimensional social upliftment programs, Smt. Shallu Jindal is the Vice Chairman of the OP Jindal University, Raigarh, in Chhatisgarh and Vice-President of Flag Foundation of India. She is also Ex-Chairperson of the National Bal Bhawan and the Founder President of Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO). Smt. Jindal is a Kuchipudi danseuse of international reputation and is the recipient of several national and international laurels, including the Golden Peacock Award on social leadership in London, the CMO Asia Best Social Entrepreneur Award in Singapore, the International Woman of the Year award by D Tribe in Chicago, and Lifetime Achievement Award by CSR Times.

