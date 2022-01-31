Jindal Global Business School launches Global MBA (Business Analytics) with Wharton School Immersion Programme

Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) announced the launch of a new, fully residential One Year Global MBA (Business Analytics) degree programme for experienced business professionals.

This degree programme has been designed based on an extensive discussion with top analytics recruiters and understanding their underlying need for professionals with an integrated view of both analytics and management. The students will acquire globally relevant business and analytical skills through an intensive experiential immersion programme at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA.

Understanding the current need for an industry integrated curriculum, this programme will be led by industry experts, bringing their deep knowledge of cutting-edge technology platforms and industry domains into the MBA classroom. The analytics-focused curriculum of this one-year MBA will bridge the technical expertise of data analytics with the essential skill of translating solutions into executable insights. For this programme, JGBS has also collaborated with top companies to provide action learning projects, allowing students to have hands-on experience of resolving real-life business problems. The training and certifications from Amazon Web Services Academy and SAP University Alliance will train students with the necessary tools and techniques for business analytics, thereby helping make them industry-ready.

Announcing the launch of the One Year Global MBA in Business Analytics, Founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Professor (Dr) C Raj Kumar said, "With a distinctively designed curriculum, our One Year Global MBA in Business Analytics is all set to create a benchmark in the education sector with a comprehensive approach towards delivery of the curriculum related to business analytics. After the successful completion of the programme, the students will be able to address and analyse a wide range of issues in the context of business analytics".

Organizations are increasingly using data and its analysis to make strategic decisions in various areas, including product development, marketing, sales, operations, and even customer service. Consequently, there is a dire need for professionals who can address this rapidly growing demand from the industry. Students who complete the one-year MBA degree programme's analytics-focused curriculum, will have a much better understanding of how to analyse, comprehend, and work with data to make business-critical decisions, thereby helping establish, and sustain, competitive advantages for organizations.

Professor (Dr) Mayank Dhaundiyal, Dean of Jindal Global Business School said, "This high-impact one-year MBA programme will be co-delivered by top industry practitioners and our research-active in-house faculty members, ensuring cutting-edge content in our MBA classrooms. Our one-year Global MBA would not only prepare its participants for a great career in the rapidly growing area of business analytics, but it would also provide a solid return-on-investment for the participants".

Professor Meenakshi Tomar, Associate Dean of the One Year Global MBA in Business Analytics at Jindal Global Business School said, "The unique One Year Global MBA in Business Analytics offers engaged learning for leadership and influencing skills with exclusive collaborations with top industry practitioners and corporates. The sector remains promising from a job perspective, and the programme delivery assures a comprehensive curriculum".

The programme will be delivered as a one-year fully residential MBA programme for experienced professionals at the JGU campus in Sonipat, Haryana.

