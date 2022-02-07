Jindal Global Law School signs 10 new MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), O.P. Jindal Global Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University (JGU), has expanded its international partnership by signing 10 new Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with top universities in 6 countries.

The new international collaborations have been entered into with leading universities from Canada, Italy, Peru, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. As part of its global ambition and out of its commitment to provide its students global learning experience, the University has extended its reach to institutions in Peru and Taiwan, which is in addition to its many collaborations in Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. These partnerships have become part of the total 40 collaborations entered into only during the Pandemic.

It needs to be noted that JGLS has established international collaborations with over 250 law schools/universities in the world since its founding in 2009.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, JGLS has developed many new international opportunities for students to benefit from in the post-pandemic world. As JGLS prepares to welcome students back on campus, new programmes have been added for international mobility for undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate students.

The list of new partner institutions are as follows:

1. Faculty of Law, University of Calgary, Canada

2. Universita degli Studi Suor Orsola Benincasa, Italy

3. School of Law, Pontificia Universidad Catolica del Peru, Peru

4. College of Law, National Chengchi University, Taiwan

5. School of Law, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, Taiwan

6. The University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom

7. The University of Nottingham, United Kingdom

8. American University Washington College of Law, American University, United States of America

9. Drexel University, United States of America

10. Seattle University School of Law, Seattle University, United States of America

The new MoUs create a range of opportunities for JGLS students. Partnerships with School of Law, Seattle University, and Faculty of Law, University of Calgary, provide an accelerated Juris Doctor (JD) degree programme which brings JGLS students one step closer to practice law in the United States and Canada, respectively. Student exchange programmes with American University Washington College of Law, and College of Law, National Chengchi University (NCCU) in Taiwan offers learning experience in a global setting.

JGLS is committed to providing a broad range of international perspective through international mobility to create a truly global learning experience for students. Negotiations continue with new partners in Italy, Peru, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States to develop student and faculty mobility and other unique collaborations like joint clinics, collaborative courses, postgraduate degree programmes for JGLS graduates, advanced degree arrangements for B.A. (Legal Studies) programme, language courses, research and internship opportunities focused on emerging fields like law and technology.

Through the difficult months of the Pandemic, JGLS persevered and remained committed towards providing international exposure to its students. A list of curated partners was created who were able to offer long-term and short-term mobility options, keeping in mind the health and safety concerns with respect to the Covid-19 pandemic. Approximately 40 students explored student exchange options and more than 25 students pursued advanced degree programmes at top institutions in Australia, UK, and USA since 2020 through partnership arrangements.

JGLS opted to explore unique options with select partners like University of Bristol and City, University of London, to bring global classrooms to student homes by organizing first of its kind collaboratively taught online short courses in niche areas of law like alternate dispute resolution and business and human rights. Additionally, JGLS organized an introductory course on Indian commercial law through its online platform for students from University of Birmingham.

More than 100 students from JGLS and partner institutions combined benefitted from the various online programmes and had the opportunity to build a community through virtual platform. All these collaborations have resulted in deeper relationships between the institutions in form of joint research, advanced degree programmes and joint grant applications. As restrictions on travel ease around the world, JGLS is optimistic to raise overall numbers for student mobility.

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, JGU and Founding Dean of Jindal Global Law School, observed that "It is the ambition of the University to fulfil the promise of global education it has made to the students of our nation. Whenever JGU reached out to partner institutions in the world, their affirmative response and commitment to jointly implement the ideas proposed is truly refreshing. This acceptance is a testimony of our hard work and fulfilment of our dream to create a world-class institution in India--a cause for which our nation today stands."

Professor (Dr.) Sreejith S.G., Executive Dean, JGLS, observed that "The School has made use of the 'stillness' created by the Pandemic for preparing for the post Pandemic world. Opportunities to recover whatever possibilities of learning have been lost due to the monstrous presence of the Pandemic have been made available to the students when they will return to the University physically".

Ambassador Professor (Dr.) Mohan Kumar, Dean, Office of International Affairs and Global Initiatives (IAGI) observed "The Pandemic has in no way negatively impacted the University's function of promoting internationalization; rather it has only shifted to another level of function by adopting through newer strategies and approaches. Kudos to the collective spirit and team-work of all members of JGU."

Professor Malvika Seth, Associate Dean (International Collaborations), JGLS, added "In the last two years, students have had a limited access to international programmes because of uncertainties and restrictions owing to the Pandemic. However, our vision since late 2020 has been to prepare for post-Covid era and welcome students with a higher number of partnerships than before. Our partners are excited to have international students back on their campuses as these kind of mobility arrangements bring together students from around the world and create a thriving global dialogue, adding to campus life. With our new collaborations we continue to strengthen our bonds with countries and top institutions around the world."

This story is provided by OP Jindal University.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/OP Jindal University)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor