Jindal India Institute Partners with MEA to Train Diaspora Youth

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], July 17: The Jindal India Institute (JII) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) hosted 39 Indian diaspora youth achievers for a one-day learning visit on 12th July 2024 as part of the 75th Know India Programme (KIP), an initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India. The youth came from Fiji, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, New Zealand, South Africa, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago. Their day-long engagement on the JGU campus featured two expert lectures and a guided tour, embodying the concept of 'knowledge tourism' as promoted by the MEA's KIP.

The day started with an expert lecture by Professor Sreeram Chaulia, Director General of JII, who spoke about the vision and interests driving India's diaspora diplomacy. He highlighted the strategic and economic aspects of India's diaspora engagement policy and emphasised the role of overseas Indians in shaping the nation's future during the 'Amrit Kaal'. Professor Chaulia described the Indian diaspora as 'carriers of India's greatness' and 'strategic assets' that contribute to building India's 'leading power' goal. He also urged the attending diaspora youth achievers to play a positive role as vectors of India's soft power worldwide. He highlighted the unique accomplishments of the Indian diaspora compared to those of other countries, noting their increasing political empowerment worldwide, citing examples of Rishi Sunak in the UK and Kamala Harris in the USA.

The second lecture of the program was an interactive session delivered jointly by Professors Naresh Singh and Haseeb Mohammed. They discussed the idea of India in the eyes of the Indian diaspora. Professor Singh, currently a Senior Fellow at JII and a long-time employee of the United Nations, is of Guyanese origin. He explained how the world looks at India as the land of spirituality. He emphasised that India has taken the lead in dealing with the 'poly-crisis' of climate change using a "wisdom lens". Professor Mohammed, an Associate Professor at the Jindal School of International Affairs, hails from Trinidad and Tobago and has served as a diplomat in India. He discussed some specific cultural and religious practices in the Caribbean relevant to preservation of the Indian identity and the idea of 'Indian-ness' globally. Both these speakers celebrated India as a profound teacher of humility and as a reservoir of wisdom that can solve global problems. They urged the diaspora youth to approach India with an open heart by shedding preconceptions and embarking on a transformative journey of rediscovery of India not merely as a destination, but as a "profound encounter that expands horizons and nourishes the soul." The visiting diaspora youth achievers responded positively to these calls. Their curiosity and keen interest in India's evolving global role were evident throughout the sessions. Their eagerness to understand and contribute to India's growth story reflected the immense potential of India's diaspora as bridges between the motherland and the wider world.

Commenting on the learning visit, the Vice Chancellor of JGU and the President of JII, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar remarked, "JII's mission and mandate is to enhance India's image and soft power in front of international audiences. The partnership between JII and MEA under the KIP is meant to advance these strategic goals. Our world-class infrastructure and knowledge resources are available for further collaborations with MEA to advance India's national interests."

The 75th KIP cohort stands as a testament to India's evolving narrative on the global stage. Beyond showcasing cultural diversity and heritage, it underscores a transformative shift in perspective from viewing the diaspora as a loss to celebrating it as a vital asset for India's development and global outreach.

