Jindal Panther TMT Forays into Kerala Market with Kallatra Core LLP

Kallatra Core Officials and Jindal Panther TMT Officials attended the Jindal Panther – Kallatra Core memorandum exchange ceremony.

Kochi (Kerala) (India) July 12 : Jindal Panther TMT Rebars, a leading TMT steel manufacturer in the country, has signed an agreement with Kallatra Core LLP for wholesale distribution in Kerala. At a ceremony held in Kochi, Jindal Panther TMT AVP and National Sales Manager Abhinav Kumar and Kallatra Core owners Rasim Karyakkaran and Ibrahim Kallatra exchanged the MOU. Kerala State Tourism Minister P. A. Mohammed Riyas launched the website online.

Jindal Panther officials stated that the agreement aims to expand their trading network to secure their position in Kerala's steel industry. He said that he is proud to be associated with Kallatra Core LLP, which has years of heritage in this field.

Rasim Karyakkaran and Ibrahim Kallatra, owners of Kallatra Core, mentioned that their first and foremost goal is to foster a competitive environment in Kerala's primary TMT market. They are already collaborating with over a hundred dealers from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram. They expect a trade volume of ₹400 crores in the coming financial year by representing the country’s leading steel manufacturers in Kerala and aim to identify over 300 dealers for this purpose, Rasim added.

Jindal Panther TMT, chaired by MP Naveen Jindal, has been part of significant national projects over the past ten years, including the Kochi Smart City, Cochin Shipyard, metro projects in Kochi, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Mumbai, the Central Vista Project, AIIMS facilities in Kharagpur, Jodhpur, Bilaspur, Guwahati, and Srinagar, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and the Dwarka-Gurgaon Expressway.

Kallatra Parivar, founded by Kallatra Abdul Khader Haji, advances with 120 years of operational heritage in various sectors like plantation and infrastructure development.

The combined efforts of the Core company, which started in Kannur, and the Kallatra Group have resulted in Kallatra Core LLP taking up the distribution of Jindal in Kerala. The technical expertise of the Kallatra Group, which has become a strong presence in the industrial sector, sets Kallatra Core apart from other brands.

Kallatra Core owners Rasim Karyakkaran and Ibrahim Kallatra, Jindal Panther TMT AVP and National Sales Manager Abhinav Kumar, Jindal Panther AGM Krishna Chaitanya, and Zonal Sales Manager P. Shyam Sundar attended the dealers’ meeting at the Kochi Marriott.

