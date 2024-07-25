Jio announces 30% discount 'freedom offer' for new Airfiber users

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 : Jio has announced a 30 per cent discount 'freedom offer' for its new Airfiber users.

JioFiber or AirFiber is the largest and the fastest-growing home broadband and entertainment service in the country.

With over 1.2 crore homes, JioFiber or AirFiber is growing at a rapid pace.

To further the pace of digitising Indian homes and converting India into a Digital Society, Jio has announced this promising offer that further encourages more homes to get connected - a further 30 per cent discount on the already affordable JioAirFiber plans, the company said in a statement.

Through this Freedom Offer, new JioAirFiber users will get a 30 per cent discount on new connections through a waiver of Rs 1,000 installation charge. This offer is a limited-period celebration and will run between July 26 to August 15.

How to get AirFiber: One can visit jio.com and leave interest or give a missed call at 60008-60008.

Jio introduced its fixed wireless offering - AirFiber in 2023, on Ganesh Chaturthi.

As Jio deployed 5G Standalone Access services, it has used a dedicated network slice to provide 5G FWA services which helps with managing the network congestion, even though the average AirFiber user consumes around 400GB of data per month.

What is Jio AirFiber:

JioAirFiber delivers fibre-like speed over the air without any wires. Users just have to plug it in, turn it on, and that's it and they will have a personal Wi-Fi hotspot at their homes.

JioAirFiber is a Fixed Wireless Access solution that brings clutter-free high-speed connectivity of up to 1 Gbps to homes and offices. Multiple devices, including smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart TVs, and set-top boxes can be connected simultaneously without compromising on internet speed.

