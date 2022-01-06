Jio Plan: Relaince Jio's cheap prepaid plan is back, check out details

From December 1, Jio's plans have become more expensive. Prices for Jio's plans have risen by 21 per cent. Since December 1, Jio has updated many of its plans. Many of it's plans have removed the existing facilities, while many plans are offering new facilities. Free subscriptions to OTT apps like Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Hotstar are always requested with all plans. Now with this customer demand in mind, Jio has come up with a cheaper plan.

Jio has relaunched its Rs 499 prepaid plan. The Disney + Hotstar subscription will be available with this plan with one year validity. Apart from this, the plan also offers unlimited calling on all networks. The validity of this plan is 28 days. This plan comes with 2 GB of data per day. New customers will also get Jio Prime membership with this plan. The plan also includes subscriptions to apps like Jio Cinema, Jio TV.

Jio has several other plans, including a Disney + Hotstar subscription. One plan is for Rs 601. In this, 3 GB of data is provided daily with 28 days validity. Also, this plan includes unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. With this plan you get one year subscription to Disney + Hotstar.