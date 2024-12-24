Jio Studios' Magnum Opus, Sangeet Manapmaan's Trailer Launched by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24: The much-awaited trailer of Jio Studios' grand Marathi musical film, Sangeet Manapmaan, was unveiled by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. The event saw the presence of the film's stellar cast along with Producer Jyoti Deshpande and director Subodh Bhave.

Sangeet Manapmaan is a majestic drama that celebrates Maharashtra's rich cultural tapestry. The trailer offers a glimpse into an opulent world, brought to life with breathtaking visuals, poignant drama, spell bounding music and authentic portrayals. Notable costume designer Nachiket Barve has meticulously crafted era-appropriate ensembles that lend authenticity to the characters. Adapted from legendary Marathi playwright and creator, Krishna Prabhakar Khadilkar's 113-year-old epic play, Sangeet Manapmaan carries forward the rich legacy of iconic films like Katyar Kaljat Ghusli and Ani...Dr Kashinath Ghanekar.

The trailer transports viewers into a royal saga, intense drama, stunning visuals, memorable characters and soul stirring music. The film features an ensemble cast including Subodh Bhave, Vaidehi Parshurami, Sumit Raghavan, Upendra Limaye, Neena Kulkarni, Nivedita Saraf, Shailesh Datar, and Archana Nipankar. Adding to the appeal is a special appearance by Amruta Khanvilkar.

The legendary music trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy has composed an extraordinary soundtrack, featuring 14 varied songs performed by over 18 celebrated singers, including seven National Award winners. The music of Sangeet Manapmaan is available on Saregama.

Launching the film's trailer, chief guest CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said, "Sangeet Manapamaan will break all the records.

I am proud to witness the evolution of Marathi language, music, and theatre into classical forms. 'Sangeet Manapmaan' is a shining testament to our rich cultural heritage, showcasing the beauty of Marathi artistry. Congratulations to Subodh Bhave, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, and the entire team for their outstanding work! I am confident that this film will not only break all records but also win the hearts of audiences worldwide, leaving an indelible mark on the world of cinema."

Jyoti Deshpande, President - Media & Content Business, RIL, remarked, "At Jio Studios, we strive to bring India's diverse and vibrant culture to the forefront through compelling storytelling. Sangeet Manapmaan is a labour of love, and we are deeply honored to have Devendra Fadnavis, a true connoisseur of arts and culture, launch this extraordinary journey. His presence today underscores the significance of this film, which celebrates the essence of Maharashtra's legacy."

Director Subodh Bhave, who also stars in the film, shared his sentiments: "Directing and acting in Sangeet Manapmaan has been an incredible journey. This film is a heartfelt tribute to the cultural richness of Maharashtra, and I am eager for audiences to experience this majestic tale."

Presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Shree Ganesh Marketing, and directed by Subodh Bhave "Sangeet Manapmaan" a musical love triangle, is slated to release in cinemas on January 10, 2025.

Trailer link - https://youtu.be/o9zJs_Lnpn0

