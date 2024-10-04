JISA Softech has officially launched the First Made in India Payment Hardware Security Module

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 4: JISA Softech, an Indian Deep Tech startup and first Indian OEM of HSM, has officially launched Payment Hardware Security Module (HSM), CryptoBind Payment HSM. This advanced technology is designed to revolutionize the way financial institutions manage cryptographic operations and safeguard sensitive payment information and transactions.

The highly anticipated launch event took place on 30th August 2024 at the Global Fintech Fest, Jio World Convention Center, Mumbai. Attendees witnessed the unveiling of this advanced technology, which promises to redefine security standards in the financial industry.

The CryptoBind Payment HSM brings a unique partitioning capability, allowing it to be divided into multiple virtual HSMs. Each partition operates independently, providing financial institutions with the scalability to encrypt more data and secure a broader range of financial transactions without deploying multiple HSMs. This advancement simplifies cryptographic operations and enhances the efficiency of security applications.

Rumit Shah, Director of JISA Softech, emphasized the significance of this development: "In today's rapidly evolving financial landscape, the need for robust and scalable security solutions is paramount. Our CryptoBind Payment HSM is designed to meet this demand, offering unparalleled flexibility and security to our clients. By enabling financial institutions to manage multiple cryptographic tasks with a single HSM, we are helping them to streamline operations and reduce costs."

Isha Oswal, CEO of JISA Softech, shared her thoughts on the launch: "The introduction of CryptoBind Payment HSM is a milestone in our commitment to providing top-tier security solutions. This product not only strengthens our position in the market but also demonstrates our dedication to innovation and excellence. We believe that CryptoBind Payment HSM will significantly enhance the security and efficiency of payment processing for financial institutions globally."

The CryptoBind Payment HSM provides a wide range of features and benefits including:

* Clustering and High Availability: Ensures uninterrupted service with clustering across multiple regions, offering robust disaster recovery capabilities.

* Multi-Mode Operation: Supports both NIST FIPS 140-3 (Level-3) and PCI PTS HSM compliance on a single device, providing flexibility for compliance requirements. A non-FIPS mode is also available for custom applications and algorithms.

* Post-Quantum Readiness: Future-proof your security with support for emerging post-quantum algorithms in non-FIPS mode, with plans to integrate them into FIPS mode upon NIST ratification.

* Cost Efficiency: Lower your total cost of ownership (TCO) by minimizing both capital expenditure (Cap-Ex) and operational expenditure (Op-Ex) with a single HSM solution for both general-purpose and payment needs.

* Multi-Tenancy: Support multiple customers or applications securely with up to 42 isolated partitions, ensuring cryptographic isolation within each CryptoBind HSM acting as Single Tenant HSM.

* PCI and GP HSM: Supports PCI and General Purpose HSM from same hardware from Isolated partitions.

* Platform Software Hosting: Host custom applications or algorithms within the secure FIPS boundary using flexible architecture and virtual machines.

* API-First Design: Speed up time to market with a comprehensive SDK and an API-first approach, simplifying integration across multi-cloud, hybrid, and OEM environments.

* Performance & Scalability: Handle millions of cryptographic keys and billions of transactions with superior performance and scalability.

The launch of the CryptoBind Payment HSM Highlights JISA Softech's dedication to advancing cybersecurity and data protection solutions. With this new offering, JISA Softech continues to lead the way in providing innovative and reliable security solutions for the financial sector.

About JISA Softech:

JISA Softech is a leading provider for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and Indian OEM for Hardware Security Modules (HSM), specializing in Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), Cryptography, Tokenization, Data Encryption (at rest, in transit, and in use), IoT Security solution as well as Data Privacy and Protection solution. Our innovative solutions have been adopted by businesses across India and Middle east to handle mission-critical data security and data protection needs. JISA Softech assists organizations in implementing strategies and technologies to ensure data protection and privacy compliance. This includes complying with regulations such as DPDP Act 2023 India, Personal Data Protection Act UAE, KSA, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia, GDPR, CCPA, PCI, HIPAA and more, to mitigate risks associated with data breaches and unauthorized access.

Website: www.jisasoftech.com

Email: sales@jisasoftech.com

