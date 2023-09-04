JK Cement Ltd Expands its Formidable Geographical Presence - Lays the Foundation Stone of its Upcoming Grinding Unit in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 4: In a significant stride towards expansion and innovation, JK Cement Ltd. one of India’s leading manufacturers of Grey Cement and one of the largest White Cement manufacturers in the world, today performed the foundation stone laying ceremony of its avant-garde grinding unit in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The esteemed event was graced by Dy. MD & CEO Madhavkrishna Singhania and the Senior leadership team.

Embarking on the journey of construction and installation, the Grinding Unit's inception unfolds with a noteworthy investment of approximately INR 500 Crores and a remarkable total production capacity of 2.5 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA). Strategically positioned in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, this avant-garde facility not only augments JKCement's production capabilities but also pioneers a path towards creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for the local community.

Commenting on the expansion, Dr Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, JK Cement Ltd. said, "JKCement stands at the threshold of opportunities, propelled by our expanding capacities, robust regional diversification, and an ever-evolving portfolio mix that seamlessly aligns with market demands. This strategic trajectory seamlessly integrates with our vision of augmenting capacity and extending our presence into untapped markets, mirroring the demand growth over the impending years. These aspirations underscore our commitment to quality, innovation, and contributing to the socio-economic fabric, all while adhering to the highest standards of operational excellence. We anticipate that these endeavors will not only foster our growth but also actively contribute to the overall development of the region and the nation. We firmly believe that progress is multi-dimensional, intricately intertwined. As India accelerates its infrastructure development to sustain robust economic growth, we are continually scaling our capacities to cater to escalating demands from the infrastructure, housing, and construction sectors."

The company's strategic capacity expansion positions them to cater to the evolving needs of a diverse customer base across key markets. With the establishment of the Prayagraj plant in Uttar Pradesh, they are poised to exceed their set target of reaching 25 MnTPA grey cement capacity by FY 2024-25. Furthermore, a meticulously planned expansion is in place to achieve 30 MnTPA in the medium term.

Adding to this Dy. Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania said, "In our relentless pursuit of excellence, cementing our market foothold emerges as a paramount objective, seamlessly harmonizing with the company's overarching vision of achieving sustainable and profitable expansion. This strategic addition not only ensures our steadfast role in nation-building but also ushers in an array of employment opportunities within the state."

"As we press forward, our commitment to operational brilliance and innovative contributions remains unwavering, amplifying growth and progress on both regional and national horizons. With strategic expansion as well as a customer-centric approach, JK Cement Ltd. has achieved remarkable prominence within the cement industry, setting unprecedented benchmarks for quality and reliability. Simultaneously, the company's unwavering commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and reducing its ecological footprint remains steadfast.”

Presently, JKCement operates two functional units in the state of Uttar Pradesh, situated in Aligarh and Hamipur. The Prayagraj grinding unit project exemplifies their dedication to responsible expansion, driving innovation, and fostering contributions to the regions where they operate. This facility, designed with cutting-edge technologies, embodies efficiency, sustainability, and environmental responsibility.

JK Cement Ltd. is one of India’s leading manufacturers of Grey Cement and one of the leading White Cement manufacturers in the World. Over four decades, the Company has partnered with India's multi-sectoral infrastructure needs on the strength of its product excellence, customer orientation and technology leadership. JKCement’s operations commenced with commercial production at its flagship grey cement unit at Nimbahera, Rajasthan in May 1975.

The Company has an installed capacity of 20.67 MTPA of Grey Cement (including the new expansions in Hamirpur and Panna), making it one of the top cement manufacturers in the Country. The Grey Cement business has a strong Pan-India presence across 15 states with an enhanced reach in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

With a total White Cement Capacity of 1.48 MTPA and Wall Putty capacity of 1.33 MTPA, JK White Cement is sold across 36 countries around the globe and the Company has a strong international presence with two subsidiaries, JK Cement Works Fujairah FZC and JK White Cement (Africa) Ltd.

For more information, please visit JK Cement: www.jkcement.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor