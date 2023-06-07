JK Lakshmi Cement Bags the Superbrand in Grey Cement Category for 2023-24

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 7: JK Lakshmi Cement, India's premier cement manufacturer, has been bestowed with the prestigious Superbrand status for the year 2023-24, cementing its reputation as an unrivalled leader in the industry. This remarkable achievement distinguishes JK Lakshmi Cement as the sole brand in the grey cement category to receive this highly sought-after accolade, further fortifying its position as an industry front-runner.

The Superbrand status serves as a testament to JK Lakshmi Cement's unwavering commitment to excellence and its relentless pursuit of providing high-quality cement products to its valued customers. This esteemed accolade signifies the brand's outstanding performance and its position as the trusted and preferred choice in the construction sector.

The selection process for the award involved a comprehensive survey conducted by Superbrands Media India Pvt. Ltd., with the participation of more than 23,800 individuals from across the country. The survey aimed to evaluate and identify brands that excel in various parameters of brand building. Outshining its competitors, JK Lakshmi Cement emerged as a clear winner with an impressive average score of 6.6, placing it among the top 10% of all scores across all categories. This achievement is an evidence to the brand's unwavering commitment to excellence and its continuous pursuit of providing superior products. Furthermore, the company's marketing campaigns have been instrumental in solidifying their position as a powerful brand, making this award a true testament to their accomplishments and the success they have attained.

Superbrands Media India Pvt. Ltd., renowned for its expertise in recognizing and honoring exceptional brands, exclusively conducted the survey, ensuring the credibility and authenticity of the evaluation process.

Speaking on this remarkable feat, Arun Shukla, President & Director, JK Lakshmi Cement, expressed his delight and gratitude. "We are honored to receive the prestigious Superbrand status in the grey cement category. This accolade serves as a resounding validation of our steadfast commitment to delivering cement products of unparalleled quality and our ceaseless endeavours to reiterate the robustness and dependability of our brand. We wholeheartedly express our deepest gratitude to our esteemed customers and valued partners for their resolute trust and support, which have played an instrumental role in propelling us to this notable achievement."

As JK Lakshmi Cement continues to lead the way through innovation and investments in cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices, this prestigious recognition further strengthens its position as a market leader and reinforces its commitment to delivering excellence time and again.

