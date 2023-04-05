Jammu (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], April 5 : In a major achievement this year, the highest-ever funds have been spent under the flagship Central Sponsored Schemes (CSS) by Jammu & Kashmir in the financial year 2022-23.

Moreover, employment for 2,63,595 people was also generated in the Union Territory (UT) under different schemes during this period.

The same got revealed after reviewing the overall performance of the Union Territory under different parameters of registering growth and progress during the year 2022-23.

It also came to fore that during 2021-22, the total amount received by the UT under CSS was Rs 7,655 crore which was enhanced to Rs 8,938 crore during 2022-23, registering a growth of nearly 15 per cent for the recently concluded financial year.

The figures for 2022-23 are further subjected to reconciliation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the office of the Accountant General, Jammu & Kashmir.

In addition, the UT had been successful in providing employment to 2,63,595 people under different self-employment schemes. The number during the year 2021-22 was 2,53,158 which also saw an increase of 10,473 livelihood opportunities for the youth of Jammu & Kashmir this year.

The schemes under which the employment opportunities had been created includes 1,67,932 under the Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), 35,564 under Mission Youth, 34,200 under Jammu and Kashmir State Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM), 8,457 under Jammu and Kashmir Women's Development Corporation (JKWDC), 5,331 under Handicrafts & Handloom sector, 2,834 under Himayat (DDUGKY), 2,818 under sheep husbandry, 2,193 under SC/ST/OBC Corporation, 1,576 under National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), 2,668 under mal husbandry and agriculture production besides dozens of others under different sectors.

With respect to collection of revenue under goods and services tax (GST) for March 2023, the Union Territory registered a growth of 29.42 per cent much more than the states/UTs of Punjab (10.37), Chandigarh (10.09), Delhi (17.72), Rajasthan (15.80), Himachal Pradesh (8.11) and Haryana (16.93).

All these achievements have been possible only due to the efficient mechsm in place after taking a plethora of reforms during the past few years besides ensuring transparency and accountability under the Lieutenant Governor's administration in the UT.

