JK tyre expands retail footprint in rural India to boost last-mile mobility and local entrepreneurship

Farrukhnagar (Haryana) [India], May 2 : JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. has launched its new retail model 'JK Tyre Steel Wheels' in Farrukhnagar, Haryana, marking the start of its strategic expansion into rural markets across the country.

The initiative is part of the company's broader rural expansion programme, targeting towns with a population of one lakh or less.

The phased rollout will begin in key states, including Haryana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, over the next three months and then expand nationwide later this year.

The Steel Wheels centres are designed to be one-stop destinations for all tyre-related needs, showcasing JK Tyre's full product portfolio across segments.

In addition to competitive pricing and industry-leading warranties, the centres will offer value-added services like tyre changing, wheel balancing, and a first-of-its-kind instant claim facility for non-truck tyres a move aimed at building customer confidence in underserved regions.

Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., emphasised the initiative's social and economic impact, stating, "Our Rural expansion programme will help us reach the interiors of the real Bharat, which are economically vibrant but often under-served."

He added, "We are not just building retail points but also enabling entrepreneurship and access. These centres will offer our full range of tyres. They will act as vital touchpoints for our brand, delivering consistency, convenience, and confidence to a fast-rising consumer base across India's heartland."

Beyond retail reach, the programme is structured to empower local entrepreneurs through strategic collaborations. These partnerships will enable community members to manage and grow Steel Wheels centres, integrating them into JK Tyre's national distribution network. This model promotes self-reliance, job creation, and grassroots economic growth.

With an extensive network of nearly 900 exclusive brand shops and over 6,000 channel partners, JK Tyre currently offers over 800 SKUs to cater to both existing and emerging demand.

This rural expansion aligns with the company's long-term strategy to strengthen its last-mile connectivity, especially in India's fast-growing semi-urban and rural markets.

