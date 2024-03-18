JM Financial Private Equity invests 450 mn in Energy Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (Clear Premium Water)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: JM Financial Private Equity (the “Fund”) has finalized an investment of INR 450 mn in Energy Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (“Clear” or the “Company”).

Energy Beverages Private Limited owns a fast-growing national bottled water brand, “Clear.” Founded by first-generation entrepreneur Mr. Nayan Shah, the Company has emerged to become a leading player in the HoReCa (hotels, restaurants & cafés) segment and is gaining a footprint in the retail market in India. Mr. Nayan Shah has over 18 years of experience in the beverage industry.

With a pan-India footprint, the Company is strategically expanding its distribution across the nation. Proceeds from the investment will support brand-building initiatives and enhance the existing capacities and distribution network of the Company.

Commenting on the investment, Mr. Darius Pandole, MD & CEO – Private Equity, JM Financial, said, “The Indian bottled water market is highly under-penetrated and fragmented, and we are witnessing a structural shift in consumption from the unorganized to the organized market, owing to factors like hygiene, and a general rise in health awareness in a post covid world. Clear has exhibited remarkable growth, securing a presence across the country. Backed by an experienced management team, Clear is poised to ascend and cement its position as one of the nation's premier bottled water brands.”

Commenting on the capital raise, Mr. Nayan Shah, Founder and CEO, Energy Beverages Pvt. Ltd., said, “At Clear, quality and innovation are pillars of our core philosophy. Pioneering vertical labelling and square-shaped bottles and introducing sustainable options demonstrate our commitment to innovation. Our company has witnessed exponential growth in the last three years, and we envisage an even more accelerated trajectory in the coming years. The capital infusion and partnership with JM Financial Private Equity will help us fast-track our current and future expansion plans. Our focus is on crafting a preeminent bottled water brand synonymous with trust and quality.”

This is the fifth investment from the Fund III, and is in line with its stated strategy of investing in growth–oriented companies in the mid-market space.

About Energy Beverages Pvt. Ltd.:

Energy Beverages owns the bottled water brand “Clear Premium Water”. Clear is one of the fastest-growing bottled water brands with a pan-India presence. More information about Clear can be found at: https://www.clearpani.com/

About JM Financial India Growth Fund III: JM Financial India Growth Fund III, a category II AIF registered with SEBI, is a sector-agnostic growth-capital private equity fund that targets to invest in high-growth, small to mid-market companies, with a strong focus on financial services, consumer, IT/ITeS, infrastructure services and manufacturing sectors. Existing investments of the Fund include API Holding Ltd. (leading Indian healthcare platform), Aarman Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (operates the healthcare e-commerce platform “PharmEasy”), BigHaat Agro Pvt. Ltd. (a fast-growing agri-tech marketplace) and Silverpush (a leading ad-tech company providing advertising solutions). For further information, please refer to: https://www.jmfpe.com/

About JM Financial

JM Financial is an integrated and diversified financial services group. The Group's primary businesses include (a) Investment banking, wealth management and securities (IWS), which includes fee and fund-based activities for its clients, and (b) Mortgage Lending, which includes both wholesale mortgage lending and retail mortgage lending (home loans, education institutions lending and LAP) (c) Distressed credit which includes the Asset Reconstruction business (d) Asset Management includes the mutual fund business.

The Group is headquartered in Mumbai and has a presence across 878 locations spread across 232 cities in India. The equity shares of JM Financial Limited are listed in India on the BSE and NSE.

For more information, log on to www.jmfl.com

