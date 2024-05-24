Jockey Juniors Times NIE Colour Splash: A Splash of Creativity

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], May 24: The vibrant hues of imagination and creativity came alive in Jockey Juniors Times NIE Colour Splash, a unique platform that celebrated the artistic talents of young minds across Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The event, conducted in two exhilarating phases, both online and offline, brought together budding artists from Junior and Sub-Junior categories to showcase their artistic prowess.

Phase One: Online 'Draw Your Own Superhero Contest'

The online segment of the event, aptly named the 'Draw Your Own Superhero Contest,' was a resounding success. Young participants were invited to unleash their creativity and design their very own superhero characters. The response was overwhelming, with an avalanche of imaginative and inspiring entries pouring in from all corners of the participating cities.

Children exhibited an impressive range of creativity, dreaming up superheroes with unique powers, backstories, and colourful costumes. The online competition not only provided a platform for these young artists to express themselves but also fostered a sense of camaraderie and community spirit among participants as they shared their creations and admired the works of their peers. The 'Draw you own superhero competition' witnessed close to 3000 registrations across all the six cities making it a very viral and buzzing event.

Moreover, the winners of 'Draw Your Own Superhero' competition across all the six cities were gratified in a very grand way. All the winners were felicitated with a Jockey T-shirt which had their Superhero drawing imprinted on it. These winners were invited to a designated Jockey exclusive store at the respective cities and were felicitated with this hamper.

Phase Two: Offline Competitions in Six Cities

Following the online extravaganza, the Colour Splash event moved to its second phase with offline competitions held in each of the participating cities. The offline competitions were a sight to behold, with young talents converging to display their artistic skills on canvas.

From intricate paintings to abstract art, the offline competitions were a melting pot of creativity, showcasing the diverse artistic talents of the Junior and Sub-Junior participants. The atmosphere was electric, filled with excitement, enthusiasm, and a palpable sense of artistic passion. The offline phase of the Colour Splash witnessed closed to 4000 students across various cities to showcase their unique talents. Close to 350 schools participated in this initiative making it a grand event. With drawing competition held at one end on the contrary for the parents who were eagerly waiting for their kids, there was a parenting session which was conducted by various experts addressing various questions and tips on modern age parenting. The parenting experts were Priya Arunprasad in Chennai, Reshmi Bose in Kolkata, Dr. Satish Ghanta in Hyderabad, Tannaz Irani in Mumbai, Dr. Jitendra Nagpal in Delhi, Dr. Divya Kumawat in Bangalore.

Commenting on the competition, Nihal Rajan, Chief Marketing Officer, Page Industries said, "We are delighted to witness the incredible creations showcased by young artists by partnering through the Colour Splash Contest. Jockey Juniors stands for empowering kids to express themselves freely, which is reflected in our vibrant range of innerwear and leisurewear. By providing children with the opportunity to unleash their creativity and portray themselves as superheroes in action, we aim to foster a culture of boundless imagination and creative expression."

Culmination: Felicitation and Celebration

As the curtains came down on the Colour Splash event, it was time to honour and celebrate the young artists who had impressed the judges with their exceptional creativity and talent. The online competition winners were felicitated with special t-shirts featuring imprints of their winning superhero drawings. The t-shirts served as a tangible reminder of their artistic achievements, allowing them to wear their creativity with pride. The winners were Onesimus Ozias Mondal in Bengaluru, Atharva Gupta in Delhi, Adrian De Sa in Mumbai, Shayne Bhandari in Hyderabad, Sayonika Sengupta in Kolkata, and R. Prithika in Chennai.

The felicitation ceremony held at Jockey exclusive stores was a heartwarming affair, with proud parents, beaming participants, and enthusiastic organizers coming together to applaud the winners and commend all participants for their outstanding contributions to the event.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Mediawire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor