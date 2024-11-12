Jogani Reinforcement’s Basalt and Brass Coated Fibers appreciated with Product of the Year at WOC India 2024

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India],November 11: Jogani Reinforcement, a leading name in crack control technologies and industrial reinforcement sector, added another feather to its cap when it received Product of the Year recognition at the World of Concrete Show on 17th October 2024 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, India. JOGANI Reinforcement, got a huge appreciations from civil engineers, structural consultant and concrete technologists for their groundbreaking innovative products—JOGANI Basalt Fiber and JOGANI Brass Coated Micro Steel Fibers.

It was a moment of immense pride for the JOGANI Reinforcement that the JOGANI team received this recognition at such a forum where leading professionals across the Concrete Business presented some of the most impressive innovations in concrete technologies, equipment, materials, services, and tools. While interacting with the media, Mahesh Kumar FROM Jogani Reinforcement stated, “Innovation is the only easy, economical effective tool for value creation and problem solving not only for concrete but for society and the country at large. Innovation is at the core of everything we do. Currently when global warming has created threat not only growth and prosperity but on very existence of life, all research and development focused towards creating products that are eco friendly and sustainable. As a developing nation India need more and more infrastructure, buildings and civic facilities these all need a huge volume of building materials which are limited and pollution and green house gas emission is big challenge. At Jogani Reinforcement the team of technocrats introduced JOGANI Basalt Fibers to India Market which are natural and having mechanical properties far better than traditional materials. The recognition “ Product of the year by World of Concrete 2024 is a great motivation and a reflection of our dedication to pushing the boundaries of design and ergonomics in providing the most effective and sustainable products in the market.”

The World of Concrete (WOC) India Show 2024, initiated by The Informa Markets India Pvt. Ltd., is one of the most esteemed awards that celebrates the creative excellence in Concrete landscape. The grand and unique exhibition in its second edition was held between 16th to 18th October 2024. The platform united thousands of industry experts including architects, engineers, builders, contractors, and project managers—all of whom benefit from the innovations on display. The WOC India Conclave also featured participation from over 200 exhibitors, showcasing the latest products, technologies, and innovations in the concrete industry.

About The Award-Winning Reinforced Products

JOGANI Basalt Fiber and JOGANI Brass Coated Micro Steel Fibers are the two most promising products that represent significant advancements in High Grade and Ultra-High-Performance Concrete (UHPC), Composites, Industrial Flooring , Defence and Industrial Reinforcement Sector, besides setting new benchmarks for sustainability and efficiency in the developing structural environment. These specialized engineering fibres are superior choices for any concrete and building professionals to enhance strength, improve durability, and innovative design applications over traditional materials.

The award-winning reinforced products enhancing concrete properties and performance for high tensile strength, intense impact resistance, and enhanced crack control capabilities. The products are abrasion-resistant, and tough, and showcased increased flexibility that can suit challenging environments. As India's top crack control fibreglass mesh products and engineering technologies supplier- Jogani Reinforcement have been time and again recognized for their remarkable efforts, impeccable ideas and advanced concrete solutions. However, this WOC India appreciation is a testament to the Jogani Group’s dedication and focus on driving the future of construction, by enhancing the quality and performance of concrete products in the ever-evolving industry.

