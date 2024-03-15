Jogani Reinforcement's Mahesh Kumar Jogani bags esteemed award from CM of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 15: Mahesh Kumar Jogani, a Research Engineer and well-known expert in Reinforcement Sector awarded by CM of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel for innovation in Crack Control in Construction Sector.

Bhupendra Patel, the CM of Gujarat, was Chief Guest at the event where he bestowed the award to Mahesh Kumar Jogani for his remarkable contributions to the construction sector through his work in, Jogani Reinforcement.

Mahesh Kumar Jogani serves as the Director of Jogani Reinforcement whose dedication to innovation has led to revolutionary products like Fiber Glass Mesh, Waterproofing Mesh, Basalt Fiber. This economical yet effective crack control technologies have received praise from several sources, including Indian MSME Minister Narayan Rane. The well appreciated Crack Control Technology in JOGANI Reinforcement products has been honored for its construction industry contributions. Narayan Rane encouraged the JOGANI team to keep innovating, emphasizing its benefits to the Indian economy.

Since it was founded, Jogani Reinforcement is committed to quality and innovation. Their crack control Fiber Glass Mesh is popular in India and beyond, including Africa. Due to their longevity, tensile strength, and water resistance, these items are popular. In applications including building joints, structural repair, crack management, and durability improvement, JOGANI Reinforcement products have grown in demand. This fits with global trends toward affordable, energy-efficient housing and urbanization, particularly in Africa.

Mahesh Kumar Jogani's dedication to research, innovation, and cost-effective solutions makes Jogani Reinforcement a global construction leader. Beyond efficient products, the organization strives for excellent research work. Jogani's story shows passion, invention, and greatness. He has led Jogani Reinforcement to become a construction industry leader by developing novel products and promoting positive transformation. Jogani Reinforcement expects to shape its products worldwide with its focus on research and development.

In the building industry, Jogani has strived for excellence and pushed boundaries. He is a pioneer in industrial reinforcement, continually recognized for his work. India's Road and Transportation Minister, Shree Nitin Gadkari, praised his work for basalt fiber in concrete use. This honor recognizes Jogani's groundbreaking work in energy efficient and high durable construction materials.

The Economic Times and Times Group also awarded Mahesh Kumar Jogani the "Leaders of Change" award. Jogani's commitment to continuous innovation and growth is reflected in this prize.

Mahesh Kumar Jogani's passion goes beyond business. His covid pandemic service shows his dedication to society. Various Government and NGO, awarded him the Covid-19 fighter award. Jogani's compassion and dedication to helping humanity during a worldwide crisis earned him this recognition.

The ZEE 24 KALAK MAHANMAAN 2024 award was bestowed on Mahesh Kumar Jogani by CM of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel as a mark of recognition of his remarkable contributions to the crack control and reinforcement sector and acknowledge his dedication to innovation and excellence. Several dignitaries from various industries were present at the event held on February 29, 2024, at Ahmedabad, to honor the contributions of business leaders like Mahesh Kumar Jogani to the field they are working.

