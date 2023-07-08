Jogani Reinforcement’s Maheshkumar Jogani Receives Prestigious Award from India’s Road and Transportation Minister, Shree Nitin Gadkari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: Renowned Industry Leader, Maheshkumar Jogani, was recently graced with the prestigious Award by India’s Road and Transportation Minister, Shree Nitin Gadkari, in a high-profile event that was held in Nagpur on 30th June 2023. Renowned celebrities and dignitaries attended the star-studded event.

Maheshkumar Jogani, Director of Jogani Reinforcement, was honoured for his pioneering work in the industrial reinforcement field, focusing on fibreglass mesh for construction joints and concealed areas. The accolade is a testament to his visionary leadership and commitment to advancing the construction industry through innovative products like fibreglass mesh, crack control, and waterproofing solutions.

Speaking at the event, Mr Mahesh Kumar, director, Jogani reinforcement, expressed his gratitude. He said, “Our brand is committed to providing economical yet effective solutions to commercial and residential construction projects.Jogani Plaster Mesh is very useful for RCC- Masonary Joints and Concealed area to control cracks and increase quality, durability of building. Waterproofing mesh is very popular among waterproofing contractors and engineers. All Jogani products helps for maintenance free construction by reducing maintenance I and my team is dedicatedly working to develop products and technologies that will ensure sustainable development and eco-sensitive practices within the industry. Our products such as Jogani plaster mesh and Jogani waterproofing mesh are designed to protect against Cracks and water seepage and moisture-related damages.” He further stated that Jogani fibre glass meshes not only prevents cracks and ensure the structural integrity of buildings but also will lead to a reduced carbon footprint and curtail industry waste. The result thus aligns with the principles of sustainable development.

The role of such groundbreaking innovations in High tensile strength fibreglass meshes is proving to promote crack-free structures and enable sustainable growth. It has gained significant recognition for its durability and crack control properties in construction & infra projects worldwide. This revolutionary Jogani plaster mesh is flexible and compatible with all construction materials and admixtures. Most top-level construction companies worldwide, use such plaster & waterproofing meshes in their construction ventures.

In the last decade, there have been many Indian reinforcement companies like Jogani Group that have made significant strides in the construction industry with their innovative products and technologies, putting it on par with global players. They are excellent competitors in the global market because of their quality, sustainability, and cost-effective solutions.

Jogani Reinforcement has been making waves in the industry with its cutting-edge innovative Engineering Fabric products, including the JOGANI Alkali Resistant Glass fibre Mesh, plaster mesh, waterproofing mesh and other reinforcement solutions. These innovations have garnered significant attention and acclaim for their remarkable contribution to construction.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Jogani Reinforcement’s work is the incorporation of plaster & waterproofing mesh and crack control technology which has invariably offered multiple significant benefits, including enhanced structural integrity, effective crack control and prevention, and improved waterproofing durability.

Advanced reinforcement products have transformed how construction joints and concealed areas are strengthened and set new benchmarks for long-term durability, eco-sensitive practices, and sustainability within the field. Jogani Reinforcement can be contacted on www.joganireinforcement.com or on 9107690690

