Jogira Sara Ra Ra takes a decent start inspite of an IPL semi final

New Delhi (India), May 27: Film Jogira Sara Ra Ra, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma, directed by Kushan Nandy, has taken a decent start at the box office. With figures of 40 Lacs on Friday, inspite of a semi-final IPL match, the numbers are expected to grow today. The positive word of mouth should help the film too.

People and most of the critics have liked the film calling it hilarious and a breezy watch.

The final IPL match on Sunday might affect the evening shows of not only this film but all the other releases this week, but with audiences enjoying the film for its light-hearted content, the film might surprise with its long-run collection.

