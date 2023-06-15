John Jacobs eyewear launches JJ Rhapsody collection with stylish and versatile actor Vijay Varma

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 15: Unveiling a new chapter of iconic looks, suave style, and symphonic eye-fashion, the premium eyewear brand John Jacobs launches the retro inspired JJ Rhapsody collection that shines the spotlight on the absolutely smashing duo of music and fashion. The campaign features the ultimate star and actor par excellence, Vijay Varma.

Featuring gleaming metal details, instrumental intricacies, and rhythmic designs, JJ Rhapsody is where style strikes an unforgettable chord. With JJ Rhapsody, music and fashion enthusiasts will experience utilitarian and elegant eyewear; by far the brand's coolest edition till date.

Vijay Varma, friend of the brand and face of the campaign said, "JJ Rhapsody flawlessly encapsulates the celebrated intersection of fashion and music, two important avenues of self-expression for artists throughout their journeys. It was truly a pleasure to be the face of this collection, showcasing timeless fashion and intricately crafted product details."

"The contemporary John Jacobs consumer ardently enjoys curated experiences across music, lifestyle and culture. Consequently, we created our marquee collection of the year, JJ Rhapsody, which magnificently pays homage to the beautiful amalgamation of music and fashion. In addition to actively participating in various immersive experiences that foster cultural growth, the brand is also making significant efforts to enhance the integration of culture at a grassroots level, including within our product offerings," said, Apeksha Gupta, CEO & Creative Director of John Jacobs.

John Jacobs is a renowned eyewear brand that sets the benchmark for exceptional quality and contemporary designs across the globe. With more than 100+ sale touchpoints globally , it resonates with the modern day consumer looking to express through their personal style. John Jacobs has disrupted the eyewear purchasing experience, offering a 3D Tryon feature on their app and a 180-degree simulated view for consumers to make a more informed choice from the comfort and safety of their homes.

