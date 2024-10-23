Join 30 + Years of Excellence: Apply for SIMC's MBA in Communication Management via SNAP Before November 22

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 23: Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (SIMC) is now accepting applications for its MBA in Communication Management programme through the SNAP entrance exam. This esteemed institution has been a beacon of knowledge and innovation in media and communication for more than 30 years, preparing students for impactful careers in a dynamic and evolving field. With the application deadline set for November 22, 2024, aspiring candidates can visit the official SNAP website to apply and explore their future in communication management.

Important Dates for SNAP

The SNAP Test will be conducted on the following dates:

* Sunday, December 8, 2024

* Sunday, December 15, 2024

* Saturday, December 21, 2024

This is a crucial opportunity for candidates looking to advance their careers in communication management.

"Communication in the modern world transcends traditional boundaries, becoming the cornerstone of societal transformation and business innovation," reflects Dr. Ruchi Kher Jaggi, Director of SIMC. "Our focus lies in nurturing professionals who can bridge the gap between information and understanding, creating meaningful impact across cultures and contexts."

This perspective underlines the programme's commitment to developing thought leaders who can navigate the complexities of global communication.

Comprehensive Learning Experience

The MBA in Communication Management at SIMC offers students the flexibility to tailor their education by choosing major and minor specializations from the following four areas:

* Brand Communication

* Public Relations

* Marketing and Media Analytics

* Media Management

These specialisations provide a well-rounded education, focusing on critical areas of communication. The programme outcomes are designed to enhance students' abilities in communication, ethical thinking, analytical skills, and critical thinking. Graduates will emerge as professionals equipped to tackle real-world challenges, demonstrate effective leadership, and keenly understand global communication dynamics.

Career Opportunities: Your Path to a Bright Future

Graduates of the MBA in Communication Management can explore diverse career opportunities across various sectors, including corporate communication, media management, public relations, marketing analytics, and brand management. With a strong emphasis on practical learning, students are well-prepared to step into roles that demand high levels of creativity and strategic thinking.

Who Can Apply?

To apply for the MBA in Communication Management, candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria:

* A graduate from any recognised university or institution of national importance with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for SC/ST candidates).

* Candidates awaiting their final year results can apply provisionally, provided they achieve the requisite marks upon graduation.

Moreover, candidates who have completed their qualifying degree from a foreign university must obtain an equivalence certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Why Choose SIMC?

What sets the MBA in Communication Management apart is not only the comprehensive curriculum but also the impressive placement highlights, offering the highest CTC of 20.50 LPA and an average CTC of Rs8.24 LPA.

Renowned recruiters such as L'Oreal India, Cognizant, Dell, Viacom18, Amazon, Zee, and Times Now have actively sought SIMC graduates, showcasing the institute's strong industry connections.

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure

Apart from its strong placement record, the institute offers a range of modern facilities to enrich the student experience. The SIMC Studios, inaugurated by the legendary actor Shri Amitabh Bachchan, provide students with practical, hands-on training in audio-visual production. The main academic building serves as the center for all educational activities, while the advanced IT infrastructure, including a computer lab and a media lab with cutting-edge software, keeps students connected and up-to-date with the latest trends in the communication industry.

In addition, the Central Library houses an extensive collection of books, journals, and educational resources. For residential students, the SIMC hostel offers a peaceful and scenic environment, ideal for focused study and personal growth.

The MBA in Communication Management at SIMC is not just an academic programme; it is a gateway to a promising career in media and communication. With a focus on ethical thinking, global perspectives, and practical skills, SIMC prepares its students to thrive in an ever-evolving industry.

As the deadline approaches, candidates are urged to apply and take the first step towards becoming leaders in the field of communication.

For more information, please visit: https://www.simc.edu/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor