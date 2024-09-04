Join Us for a Night of Kindness and Compassion - Go Dharmic's Mumbai City Dinner 2024

ATK

New Delhi [India], September 4: Go Dharmic, a leading global charity organization dedicated to spreading kindness and compassion, is thrilled to announce its 4th annual Mumbai City Dinner. The event, scheduled for September 19th, 2024, will be held at the prestigious St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai. This evening promises to be a unique gathering of individuals committed to making a difference in society, offering an ideal platform for networking and charitable giving.

For over a decade, Go Dharmic has been at the forefront of humanitarian efforts worldwide. With a mission rooted in the principles of "love all, feed all, serve all," the organization has mobilized volunteers from diverse backgrounds to support causes ranging from hunger relief to education and disaster response. The Mumbai City Dinner is an extension of this mission, providing a space for community members to come together, celebrate the spirit of giving, and contribute to meaningful change.

The founder of Go Dharmic, Hanuman Dass, shared his thoughts on the significance of the upcoming event, emphasizing its role in fostering a culture of compassion and community.

"The Mumbai Gala brings together hearts and minds to support Go Dharmic's work. We are excited to have so many wonderful people come together working to help create a more loving world," he said.

This year's event will feature a variety of activities, including a charity auction that allows attendees to directly support Go Dharmic's initiatives. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on exclusive items and experiences, with all proceeds going towards the charity's ongoing projects. The evening will also provide a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for philanthropy and social impact.

Go Dharmic's work has attracted the support of several high-profile figures, including Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli, actor Arjun Rampal, comedian Kapil Sharma, Ashish Mehra among others. During the memorable evening at last year's Mumbai Dinner, Virat Kohli donated one of his jerseys from the India-Pakistan World Cup match.

Recently, former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined Go Dharmic volunteers in London to help prepare meals for those in need, highlighting the universal appeal and importance of the organization's mission.

The Mumbai City Dinner 2024 is expected to draw attendees from various sectors, all united by a shared commitment to kindness and social responsibility. The event will not only celebrate the accomplishments of Go Dharmic but also inspire new collaborations and efforts to make a positive impact.

How to Register

To join this remarkable evening of compassion and community, interested individuals can register by visiting Go Dharmic's official website. https://godharmic.com/. Early registration is highly recommended as spaces are limited.

About Go Dharmic

Go Dharmic is an international non-profit organization dedicated to promoting love, compassion, and service through various humanitarian efforts. The organization's global network of volunteers works tirelessly to alleviate suffering and improve lives, embodying the ethos of "Love All, Feed All, Serve All".

