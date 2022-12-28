JOLAALI is all set to launch its new store in Miryalaguda, Telangana; shares new franchise opportunities

JOLAALI, a renowned sleep product manufacturing brand, is all set to launch its new store in Miryalaguda, Telangana on December 29, 2022. Additionally, with an aim to broaden its horizons further, the brand has shared franchise opportunities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

To provide customization to the category through uniquely tailored mattresses, Jolaali offers a wide range of premium quality mattresses with multi-layer comfort, the ideal thickness, naturally hypoallergenic materials, and open-cell foam technology that supports the spine, neck, and head while relieving pain. The brand aims to provide mattresses that are of the highest quality, most resilient, affordable, and customizable for all age groups. In addition to mattresses, the brand also offers customized sofa sets and pillows. It also provides exceptional assistance to its customers in selecting the appropriate mattresses.

Jolaali sources the safest materials to create a hypoallergenic, naturally breathable, and supportive sleep solution for people of all age groups. The brand has its own cutting-edge auto quilting machine, tape edging machine, vacuum press, and rolling machine.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the store, Aswani Kumar Chavala, Managing partner of Jolaali said, "We are incredibly excited to announce the launch of our new store in Telangana, which is a long-anticipated expansion of our brand. Jolaali was created with the mission to build the best, high quality, most comfortable sleep products and we promise to offer products that will be the best solution for your sleepless nights. Furthermore, we have also started product campaigns in gated communities by setting up our product stalls with the tagline "OUR PRODUCT AT YOUR DOORSTEP"

"One of the most crucial components of anyone's sleeping environment is a mattress. Our mattresses must be of the highest possible quality in terms of both construction and materials because we spend one-third of our lives sleeping. Jolaali Mattress will be the ideal choice for anyone looking for a one-stop remedy for all their sleepless nights", she continued.

Established by four young individuals, Jolaali has always aimed to provide customers with high-quality sleep products straight from the manufacturing unit to the customers. Based in Hyderabad, its 16,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility has multiple lofting capabilities. The brand distributes its products via its physical store and significant e-commerce marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, and Meesho. The company has also created its website to market its sleep products globally.

For more information, please visit: https://jolaali.in

