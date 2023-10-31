Journalist Dr. Ramachandran Srinivasan Pays Tribute to Heroic Havaldar Abdul Hamid with New Book

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 31: In a solemn ceremony held at Dhamupur on the 58th death anniversary of Company Quarter Master Havaldar Abdul Hamid, Param Vir Chakra recipient, Dr. Ramachandran Srinivasan unveiled his latest literary masterpiece that honors the extraordinary valour of this legendary soldier. The book, titled 'Mere Papa Param Vir,' was released by Brigadier Rajeev Nagyal in a heartfelt tribute to the hero.

Havaldar Abdul Hamid is remembered for his unparalleled courage during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965, particularly at the Battle of Asal Uttar. Stationed with the 4 Grenadiers battalion near the village of Chima on the Khem Karan-Bhikhiwind line, Hamid displayed unwavering determination. He single-handedly destroyed eight Pakistani tanks, making the ultimate sacrifice as he valiantly destroyed the ninth tank.

The book launch event was attended by prominent figures, including Parvez Alam, the grandson of Havaldar Abdul Hamid, and Zainul Hasan, his son, both of whom carry forward the legacy of this national hero. Also present was

Jigar Suchak, Publisher Phoenix Entertainment and Amol Sondekar, who expressed support for an upcoming film adaptation of Havaldar Hamid's remarkable life.

Dr. Ramachandran Srinivasan's dedication to preserving the memory of such valorous individuals doesn't end here. He has announced his ongoing work on a book chronicling the Indian Army's experiences in Kashmir, showcasing his commitment to shedding light on the sacrifices and heroism displayed by our armed forces.

Dr. Ramachandran also plans to create a novel version of his book on Havaldar Abdul Hamid, ensuring that this story reaches an even wider audience and continues to inspire generations to come.

