JP Nadda launches Indian Pharmacopoeia 2026, adds 121 new drugs monographs

New Delhi [India], January 2 : Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers, J. P. Nadda, on Friday released the 10th edition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP 2026) at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, marking a major step towards strengthening drug quality, safety, and regulatory standards.

The minister highlighted that Indian Pharmacopoeia 2026 incorporated 121 new monographs, increasing the total number of monographs to 3,340 noting that coverage has been significantly strengthened across key therapeutic categories, including anti-tubercular, anti-diabetic and anti-cancer medicines, as well as iron supplements, thereby ensuring more comprehensive standardisation of medicines used under various National Health Programmes.

Nadda highlighted that the Indian Pharmacopoeia serves as the official book of standards for drugs in the country and is a cornerstone of India's regulatory framework for pharmaceuticals. He stated that the 10th edition reflects scientific advancements, global best practices, and India's growing leadership in pharmaceutical manufacturing and regulation.

Referring to pharmacovigilance, Union Health minister stated that, 'In recent years, the Indian Pharmacopoeia standards have also gained international acceptance as it has become a focused agenda under the health diplomacy of the Government of India.

The Minister highlighted that Indian Pharmacopoeia standards have gained international recognition in 19 Global South countries, reflecting India's growing influence in global health diplomacy.

He also underlined India's progress in pharmacovigilance, stating that the country has improved its global ranking from 123rd during 2009-2014 to 8th in 2025 in contributions to the World Health Organization's pharmacovigilance database.

A major regulatory milestone in IP 2026 is the first-time inclusion of 20 blood component monographs related to transfusion medicine, aligned with the Drugs and Cosmetics (Second Amendment) Rules, 2020, Nadda said.

Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary, stated that the release of the Indian Pharmacopoeia 2026 marks an important step in further strengthening India's pharmaceutical regulatory ecosystem.

She emphasised that a robust, science-based pharmacopoeia is essential for ensuring the availability of safe, effective, and quality-assured medicines across the country noting that the continuous updating and harmonisation of pharmacopoeia standards reflect India's commitment to global best practices, patient safety, and regulatory excellence, while also supporting the country's growing role in the global pharmaceutical supply chain.

The Indian Pharmacopoeia is published by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

