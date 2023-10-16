JR Compliance & Testing Labs: Making Compliance Easier for Businesses

New Delhi (India), October 16: In a world where regulatory compliance is essential for businesses to thrive, JR Compliance & Testing Labs has been a guiding light for startups, firms, and establishments since its foundation in 2013. Based in Delhi, India, this consulting company, under the leadership of founder Rishikesh Mishra, has made it its mission to simplify compliance services for clients worldwide.

Founding and Mission

Established in 2013 by Rishikesh Mishra, JR Compliance & Testing Labs has dedicated itself to providing 360-degree compliance services. With a deep understanding of the ever-evolving regulatory landscape, the company aims to help businesses navigate complex compliance requirements with ease.

Service Offering

JR Compliance & Testing Labs specializes in compliance consultation services. While their product line is not specified, their core expertise lies in guiding businesses through the intricacies of regulatory compliance, particularly in the context of the Government of India’s stringent parameters to ensure product safety and quality. In today’s competitive business environment, compliance with these prerequisites is fundamental for an establishment’s growth and development.

Key People

Rishikesh Mishra, the founder of the company, leads the dedicated team of compliance experts at JR Compliance & Testing Labs.

Global Reach

While headquartered in Delhi, JR Compliance & Testing Labs caters to clients globally. Their commitment to making compliance accessible knows no geographical boundaries, and their services are available to startups, firms, and establishments worldwide.

Slogan and Tagline

The company’s slogan, “Approval Simplified,” embodies its core philosophy of simplifying the often intricate process of compliance. Their tagline, “Born To Comply,” reflects their dedication to helping businesses meet and exceed regulatory standards.

Online Presence

JR Compliance & Testing Labs maintains an online presence through its official website: https://www.jrcompliance.com/. This platform serves as a valuable resource for clients and anyone seeking to understand their services better.

Company Overview

Number of Employees: 100

Foundation Year: 2013

Location: Delhi, India (110042)

Market Capitalization: Not Applicable (NA)

JR Compliance & Testing Labs has demonstrated a commitment to making compliance less challenging for businesses of all sizes, and their services have positioned them as a key player in the consulting industry. With an unwavering focus on regulatory adherence, they continue to help businesses flourish in an increasingly regulated world.

