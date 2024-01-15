JRC WildWoods Opens Phase II Bookings, Expanding the Oasis of Serenity in Sarjapur, Bengaluru

SRV Media

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 15: JRC WildWoods, the epitome of urban living harmonized with nature, is thrilled to announce the commencement of its Phase II bookings. Building on the success of Phase I, this expansion in Sarjapur provides more individuals with the opportunity to embrace stress-free living amidst the lush greenery of Bengaluru.

JRC WildWoods stands as a unique residential retreat, offering Tree-Trove 2 and 3 BHK Lakefront Apartments enveloped within a serene grove, with captivating views of a 67-acre lake in Rayasandra, just a swift 10-minute drive from the WIPRO Corp office of Sarjapur Road. The property boasts an expansive 4.5-acre green zone, residences ranging from 1400 to 2600 sqft, a 32,000 sqft Clubhouse with a scenic lake view, and a host of amenities such as a Bird Watching Zone, Treeful courtyard with a peaceful pond, indoor badminton court, swimming pool, and tree-hugging balconies. Positioned strategically between the Bellandur-Marathahalli and Electronic City IT clusters, JRC WildWoods offers a prime living experience with top-notch specifications.

Positioned at the center of a 12-acre expanse, JRC WildWoods is thoughtfully designed to embrace the surrounding natural landscape. Tropical trees envelop three sides of the property, while a pristine lake graces the fourth. The architecture maximizes views of lush tropical greenery from every level, creating a series of homes that encircle and enhance tree clusters, forming inviting courtyards and charming streets. With trees over 50 years old providing shade and a cooling canopy, JRC WildWoods offers a refreshing oasis within the bustling Silicon Triangle of Bangalore. Conveniently located near to hospitals, educational institutions, shopping malls, major IT hubs, this residential haven seamlessly combines modern living with the tranquility of nature.

JRC WildWoods is more than just another residential complex. Numerous studies highlight the positive impact of spending time in nature on mental well-being. Individuals who engage with nature regularly experience lower heart rates, increased heart rate variability, and heightened relaxation, leading to a significant reduction in stress levels. The scientific community endorses the positive effects of nature on mental health, and JRC WildWoods has been thoughtfully designed to incorporate these findings. Residents can enjoy strolls through meticulously landscaped green spaces, fostering improved mood, reduced anxiety, and decreased rumination - all vital elements in combating the onset of depression and anxiety.

"We understand the demands of contemporary living and the toll it takes on individuals. JRC WildWoods is not just a place to reside; it's a thoughtful response to the need for balance in our lives. Backed by scientific research, our Tree-Trove Apartments offer residents a daily dose of nature, providing a sanctuary where stress dissipates, and well-being thrives. We believe in creating not just homes but havens where every resident can truly experience the transformative power of nature in their everyday lives." - said Chandrakanth Reddy, Sales Director at JRC Projects.

Key Amenities of JRC Wildwoods -

Clubhouse Amenities - Multi-purpose hall, Squash and Badminton courts, Mini, Cinema theatre, Day-care center, Board games, Swimming pool, Saloon & Spa, Jacuzzi Open-party Area, Gym and more

Outdoor Amenities - Skating plaza, Multipurpose lawn, Kids play area

Sunrise deck, Campfire, Therapeutic garden, Treehouse deck, Water garden, Nirvana Zone, Tree climbing zone, Barbeque area and more

A resident of JRC Wildwood said, "I moved to JRC WildWoods to stay away from the hustle and bustle of city life, and it has exceeded my expectations. The calming ambiance, the green surroundings, and the sounds of nature have brought a sense of peace that I never knew I was missing. I've noticed a significant reduction in stress and anxiety, and it's not just a place to live; it's a haven where I can truly recharge."

As the demand for a tranquil living experience continues to grow, JRC WildWood's Phase II invites prospective residents to secure their spot in this unique haven. For more information, please visit - https://www.jrcprojects.com/wildwoods/

