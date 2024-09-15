JSW Energy commissions 300 MW Wind Power Capacity in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu

New Delhi [India], September 15 : JSW Energy Ltd on Sunday said that its step-down subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Two Limited, has successfully completed commissioning for the 300 MW ISTS-connected wind power project awarded by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) located at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.

According to the company's filing with market exchanges, it is the first-ever greenfield wind power plant commissioned by the company for SECI.

"The newly commissioned wind power project will contribute significantly to our renewable energy portfolio, supporting our vision of a greener and more sustainable future," the company said in its statement.

The company said in the filing that an additional 150 MW of wind capacity awarded under SECI Tranche X located at Dharapuram, Tamil Nadu is also nearing completion with 138 MW already commissioned.

"Subsequent to this, total current installed capacity stands at 7,726 MW while the under-construction capacity stands at 2,114 MW, which is expected to be commissioned by the end of FY 2025. The Company's current installed wind capacity stands at 2,152 MW," the company stated in the statement.

Reacting to the development, Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy said, "Today, JSW Energy proudly commissions its first greenfield wind power plant for SECI, reaffirming our strong execution capabilities and commitment to a greener future for India. This achievement moves us closer to our target of 10 GW installed capacity by FY2025. Additionally, we have a robust pipeline of renewable projects, propelling us towards our goal of 20 GW before 2030. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team and partners for their unwavering support."

According to the filing, the JSW Energy has a total locked-in generation capacity of 18.2 GW comprising of wind, solar, hydro and thermal power plants. The company's current renewable pipeline stands at 8.3 GW with PPAs signed for 2.3 GW.

The company also has 4.2 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through battery energy storage system and hydro-pumped storage project, as per the filing.

Going further, the filing adds that the company aims to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050, according to the filing.

JSW Energy Ltd is one of the major Private sector power producers in India and part of the USD 24 billion JSW Group which has a significant presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, and sports, among others.

The company has established its presence across the value chains of the power sector with diversified assets in power generation, and transmission. With strong operations, robust corporate governance and prudent capital allocation strategies, JSW Energy continues to deliver sustainable growth and create value for all stakeholders.

JSW Energy began commercial operations in 2000, with the commissioning of its first 2x130 MW thermal power plants at Vijayanagar, Karnataka.

Since then, the company has steadily enhanced its power generation capacity from 260 MW to 7,726 MW having a portfolio of Thermal 3,508 MW, Wind 2,152 MW, Hydel 1,391 MW and Solar 675 MW ensuring diversity in geographic presence, fuel sources and power off-take arrangements, it said.

The company is presently constructing various power projects to the tune of 2.1 GW, with a vision to achieve a total power generation capacity of 20 GW before the year 2030, as per the information provided by the company in the exchange filing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor