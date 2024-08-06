JSW MG Motor India Launches Multiple Industry-First EV Ecosystem Initiatives at DriEV.Bharat

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 6: JSW MG Motor India launched a series of pioneering electric vehicle (EV) innovations at DriEV.Bharat. This event was organized by the company at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, in partnership with leading industry players from diverse automotive and EV ecosystem domains. This first-of-its-kind event reflects the unwavering commitment of the manufacturer to advancing EV technology and the faster adoption of electric vehicles along with building a robust EV infrastructure for a hassle-free ownership experience. The event featured the launch of - eHUB by MG, the Industry's first and largest charging platform by an OEM; of Project REVIVE, focused on repurposing EV batteries beyond cars; of EVPEDIA, India's first dedicated educational and knowledge platform for electric car users; the MG-Jio Innovative Connectivity Platform (MG-Jio ICP), which will be standard in all upcoming MG vehicles.

Underscoring the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability, the industry's first charging platform, eHUB by MG was introduced at the event. This is intended to simplify the EV charging experience for customers nationwide by providing them with a single platform. The company also introduced Project REVIVE, an initiative in partnership with TERI, Lohum and BatX, aimed at repurposing EV batteries beyond cars to provide a second life as renewable energy storage systems for sustainable community applications. This initiative promotes a circular economy, a system aimed at eliminating waste and the continual use of resources through principles of reuse, repair, and recycling, and supports India's clean energy goals. Reinforcing its commitment to enhancing consumer awareness and addressing their queries, JSW MG Motor India launched EVPEDIAan industry-first dedicated EV education platform. This initiative provides reliable, accurate, and engaging information on EV technology, benefits, costs, and maintenance. By debunking myths and fostering informed decisions, EVPEDIA builds EV advocacy and promotes broader EV adoption.

The carmaker also announced that all upcoming MG cars will feature the MG-Jio Innovative Connectivity Platform (MG-Jio ICP) as a standard inclusion. This is a technology stack which introduces several firsts, including the MG App Store for in-car gaming, entertainment, and learning, superior voice capability in six Indian languages, and a groundbreaking Home-to-Car functionality. At the event, a panel discussion amongst industry experts, such as EY and IIT was held about the long-term benefits of EVs.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer at JSW MG Motor India, highlighted the company's vision to redefine the future of electric mobility in India, stating, "DriEV.Bharat reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing EV technology and enhancing the user experience to accelerate EV adoption. With initiatives such as our unified charging platform, battery second-life project, EV education, and the MG-Jio ICP, we are empowering the industry as well as our customers with smarter, more sustainable choices."

A pioneer in India's electric vehicle landscape, JSW MG Motor has successfully launched the country's first internet electric SUV, the MG ZS EV, and the innovative Street-Smart urban mobility solution, the MG Comet EV. Committed to fostering a comprehensive EV ecosystem, the brand offers 6-way charging solutions and aims to install 1,000 community chargers nationwide. Through strategic partnerships with key industry players and initiatives like the MGDP and MG Nurture, JSW MG Motor has engaged with over 1,500 startups and collaborated with more than 50 colleges to drive EV education and skill development.

eHUB by MG

eHUB by MG is a one-stop solution for EV charging, simplifying the process of locating, reserving, and paying for charging stations. With access to almost the entire charging network of the country through partnerships with leading providers like Adani Total Energies Limited (ATEL), BPCL, Chargezone, Glida, HPCL, Jio-BP, Shell, Statiq, Zeon, and many others who shall be on-boarded soon, eHUB offers a seamless charging experience. Available in 11 languages and equipped with trip-planning features, the app provides a hassle-free EV charging experience.

Project REVIVE

Project REVIVE is a pioneering initiative to repurpose used EV batteries in partnership with TERI and Lohum. The project extracts healthy battery components and builds energy solutions for use in schools and community centres. By extending the lifespan of EV batteries, Project REVIVE reduces waste and provides reliable power to underserved communities. The pilot at a Mukteshwar school demonstrates the practical impact of this innovative approach to environmental sustainability.

EVPEDIA

EVPEDIA is an industry-first initiative that provides relevant information on electric cars. This innovative platform goes beyond just explaining electric vehicle technologyit offers practical tools like the cost of ownership tools and calculators, a repository of government policies, and a collection of publications and research papers. Through interactive displays, educational videos, and live demonstrations, users can explore the benefits of electric vehicles. Additionally, users can interact with our EV expert 'eVir', an AI-powered chatbot embedded in the site, for quick and easy answers to all their questions, making the EV adoption journey smoother and more accessible.

MG-Jio Innovative Connectivity Platform (MG-Jio ICP)

MG-Jio ICP is a unique collaboration between MG Motor India and Jio that redefines the in-car experience. This platform introduces industry-first features like the MG Store, transforming the vehicle into a hub for gaming, entertainment, and learning, voice commands in six Indian languages, and, for the first time in the automotive landscape, a Home-to-Car functionality. The superior MG-Jio ICP offers unparalleled convenience and accessibility.

