Juice Cosmetics Launches Supersafe Product Collection and Crowns Face of Juice at a Press Conference

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4: Juice Cosmetics, a leader in beauty innovation, hosted a press conference at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Lucknow on October 4, 2024. This event marked the pinnacle of the successful ‘Wish A Color, We Deliver’ contest, celebrating a decade of excellence in the beauty industry and showcasing the creativity of participants from across India. Agriti Khurana was crowned the Face of Juice for her winning nail polish shade ‘Agriti's Latte'. Juice Cosmetics also announced the launch of its latest Supersafe product collections: the Supersafe Color Max Lipstick and the PlayUp Lip Crayon Collection. The brand has taken a significant step forward by revamping its website to coincide with the new product launch, which went live on the press conference day.

Among many other participants, Agriti Khurana, the contest winner, captivated audiences with her unique coffee-inspired nail polish shade and her passion for beauty. Her commitment to self-expression resonates with Juice Cosmetics’ mission to celebrate visionary ideas.

The Supersafe Color Max Lipstick and the PlayUp Lip Crayon Collection added to the success of Juice Cosmetics. The Supersafe Color Max Lipstick is enriched with key ingredients like Bio-Retinol, Shea Butter, and Vitamin E, ensuring a vibrant color that is non-transfer, moisturising, and hydrating while also protecting and conditioning the lips. Similarly, the PlayUp Lip Crayon Collection offers a versatile transfer-proof crayon that doubles as a lip liner, featuring the same nourishing ingredients for smooth application. Both collections are designed to provide long-lasting wear while prioritising lip health, making them essential additions to any beauty routine. Get these dazzling shades at Rs.499/- for Color Max Lipstick and Rs.399/- for Playup crayon. With these launches, Juice Cosmetics continues its commitment to crafting “Supersafe” products that enhance beauty without compromising on well-being.

Mr. Amrit Kamra, Project Lead at Juice Cosmetics, stated, “It is an honor to introduce Agriti as our new face. Her talent and confidence embodies the spirit of JUICE Cosmetics.” Moreover, we aim to stay committed to providing high-quality products that enhance personal expression. We are excited to offer our customers the new Supersafe collection.

To sum up, the press conference was a resounding success, and this embarks as an exciting new chapter for Juice. The brand reaffirms its commitment to celebrating individuality and empowering women across India. With visionary products that blend elegance and quality, Juice Cosmetics invites everyone to explore their unique beauty and express themselves boldly. Stay tuned for more inspiring initiatives and offerings as Juice continues to lead the way in the beauty industry, making every moment a celebration of self-expression.

Juice Cosmetics Website: https://juicecosmetics.in/

ABOUT JUICE COSMETICS:

Juice Cosmetics is dedicated to empowering women through elegant makeup that amplifies natural beauty. Their products are crafted with high-quality, multitasking natural ingredients to accentuate your features. With a distribution network spanning 21 states, over 30,000 retail outlets across India and a robust online presence, Juice Cosmetics is committed to serving customers nationwide.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor