JUKI Corporation Expands Its Global Footprint with India's First Japanese Sewing Machine Manufacturing Facility in Gujarat

New Delhi [India], October 1: It is India's first Japanese sewing machine manufacturing factory. JUKI started their production in June 2024 as a production section of JUKI India Manufacturing Plant. The factory was inaugurated in the presence of Koji Yagi, Consulate General - Consulate General of Japan in Mumbai, Akira Kiyohara, Representative Director Chairman, Juki Corporation, Japan, and Katsumi Nihei, Senior Managing Executive Officer of Juki Corporation, Japan and Chairman of Juki India Pvt. Ltd.,

The company says the development marks a significant milestone for its India operations as it prepares to focus on new divisions dedicated to the sewing industries, areas poised for substantial growth. The expansion is part of JUKI's long-term strategy to enhance its operational capabilities and support its extensive customer base in India and overseas. This move by JUKI addresses the concerns of reducing delivery time for customers in the Indian subcontinent through faster delivery of machines and parts, besides generating employment opportunities for locals. The production from this facility is likely to be exported to Southwest Asia, the Middle East, African, and GCC regions, again reducing the lead time to supply.

Juki India Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the JUKI Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, has been a global leader in sewing machine manufacturing technologies since its establishment in 1938. Juki India, as a subsidiary of Juki Corporation, started its operation in 1995 with 2 offices in Delhi and Bangalore. Since then, it has expanded its operation in India with state-of-the-art SCM facilities in Chennai and eight more locations with sales and service offices. Juki India has built a robust presence in India for 30 years as a sewing technology provider to the Indian garment manufacturing and non-apparel sewing sectors. The company boasts an extensive product range of sewing machines, plant engineering, services, and spare parts.

Now this new sewing machine manufacturing factory can be used for innumerable customer demand-based assemblies done locally. New products are introduced, underlining its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. The new Juki India Gujarat Factory facility represents an underscoring JUKI's commitment to the Indian market. The plant is equipped with cutting-edge technology and infrastructure designed to meet the high standards of sewing machine production, ensuring that Juki India continues to deliver world-class products to its customers.

Today, JUKI is powerfully advancing growth strategies and business reforms based on our long-term vision to be a global and innovative manufacturing and value-creation company that survives in the 21st century.

With today's drastic changes in the business environment surrounding the manufacturing industry, our customers are about to see significant change in the ways to operate their factories in order to respond to technical innovations such as AI, IoT, and 5G and the new-normal environment. Based on an accurate perception of these social trends, JUKI is speeding up activity to propose total solutions that integrate "equipment" and "systems" in order to realise smart factories at our customers' manufacturing sites.

A smart factory proposal or concept has been prepared to meet customers' needs in today's competition in apparel manufacturing in terms of production, quality, and delivery. We can help customers set up a world-class factory with all modern automatic and digital machines and a smart IOT system to monitor production on a real-time basis. This concept is widely appreciated by many apparel manufacturers in the world. JUKI aims to support our customers in realising their smart factory; therefore, we have been evolving our technologies in the fields of automation, digitalisation, and networking.

JUKI has been manufacturing industrial sewing machines in Japan, China, and Vietnam, and by newly manufacturing industrial sewing machines in India for making manufacturing systems more flexible, JUKI aims to establish systems for quickly responding to the needs of customers who are operating in countries located on the western side of India.

JUKI, as a company, can deliver "good impressions" and "peace of mind" to customers, and carrying on its tradition of taking on innovative challenges without hesitation, JUKI remains a "company that customers select as a solution partner in countries and regions around the world. JUKI also aims to be a company trusted and needed by society by practicing SDG management.

