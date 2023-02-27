Jump.trade launches RADDX, Its first-ever racing Metaverse Game

Jump.trade - the flagship marketplace and platform of the 360° digital collectible enablement company GuardianLink - has introduced the NFT drops for its first NFT racing game, the RADDX Racing Metaverse. This game comes at a time in which NFTs are experiencing an energetic resurgence in the market, with India especially presenting itself as a lucrative epicenter for blockchain/NFT games. The gaming market in India is expected to be valued at USD 3.9 billion by 2025, and India has gained the top position in the adoption of NFT games, with a staggering piece of statistics that 34 per cent of the 400 million Indian gamers have already been introduced to the concept of NFT games. More than 11 per cent of the Indian gaming population is willing to try NFT games in the future. The upcoming RADDX is expected to include elements like high-octane races, cop chases, and tournaments. The game will offer elements like garages, customizable cars and decals, and other additions and embellishments that will enhance the gameplay. The RADDX Racing Metaverse NFT drops will feature multiple collections that include the Super Loot - a blind-purchase box, three auctions, the metaverse land NFT blind purchase called the Landbox, and an exclusive Super Loot Box that can be bought for USD 1 on the purchase of other boxes. A novel feature of RADDX Racing Metaverse is the real estate options it opens. The Digital LandBoxes will have buildings and other structural elements that can double up as advertising spaces. The announcement comes in at a time when a lot of brands are seeking to gain a foothold in the Metaverse considering the fact that it shows promising signs of becoming a preferred digital hangout platform for GenZ users. Each unit of land in RADDX Racing Metaverse is priced at USD 1599, and the land can be upgraded with buildings that can host advertisements. The hosting of advertisements will serve as a revenue generation mechanism for the metaverse land investors in the RADDX ecosystem. "The metaverse land in the RADDX Racing Metaverse will be a revolution in the field of advertising. This will be one of the most innovative methods to advertise, and we believe that this will be one of the spearheads of making metaverse advertising mainstream! We expect a lot of big brands to market presence in a place where there is an abundance of engaged GenZ audience," said Kameshwaran Elangovan, the COO of GuardianLink.

