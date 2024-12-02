Justice Prevails – CORtracker and Attorney Arif Secure Significant Compensation

New Delhi [India], December 02: A powerful collaboration between CORtracker Inc., a global technology company led by NRI philanthropist Vikram Sagar Pasala, and Attorney Abdul Q. Arif has secured a significant compensation settlement for the family of Manideep Kolli, an Indian student tragically killed in a pool accident at Liv Apartments in Wichita, Kansas, last year.

Attorney Arif, a dedicated legal professional with deep-rooted ties to Hyderabad, tirelessly fought for justice on behalf of the grieving family. The legal team successfully argued that the apartment complex was negligent in maintaining its pool, leading to the tragic incident.

Vikram Sagar Pasala , Chairman and Founder of Cortracker played a crucial role in supporting the Kolli family by facilitating the transfer of the compensation cheque to India.

The compensation cheque was handed over to Manideep’s parents by the Honourable IT Minister of Telangana, Shri. Sridhar Babu, who praised the efforts of all involved. The Minister acknowledged the importance of such initiatives in protecting the rights of Indian students abroad.

CORtracker, a dynamic and innovative ERP solution provider with a global footprint spanning the USA, UAE, and India, is committed to making a positive impact on society. By championing justice, providing support to those in need, and creating job opportunities through online training programs.

