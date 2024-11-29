JustWravel Wins Best Adventure Tour Operator Award from Economic Times, Celebrates 8 Years of Connecting Travelers

India PR Distribution

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29: JustWravel, India's most trusted and safest social travel community, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the Best Adventure Tour Operator at the 3rd edition of the Economic Times Travel and Tourism Awards.

According to the Economic Times, this award is given to companies that excel in delivering thrilling and memorable adventure experiences while prioritizing customer safety and enjoyment. This recognition is aimed at operators specializing in both inbound and outbound tourism.

"JustWravel is truly honored to receive this award from the Economic Times, which reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, from vendors to trip leaders, and our core team," said Rohan Verma, Founder and CEO of JustWravel. "We are doubly happy as JustWravel has just turned 8! For such a young travel community, recognitions like this motivate us to continue pushing the boundaries of adventure travel and creating a safe and trustworthy platform for travelers to come together."

Launched in 2016, JustWravel has emerged as a key player in the social travel industry, connecting adventurous individuals from around the world and empowering them to discover new destinations, cultures, and experiences. With a focus on sustainable and responsible tourism, the platform offers a wide range of curated adventure tours, including trekking in the Himalayas, backpacking trips, weekend getaways, corporate tours, and international tours.

"For a company this young to be recognized as the best adventure tour operator in the country is an achievement we've earned through our commitment to service. Our unique initiatives, such as travel insurance, free riding jackets, the sustainable initiative Keep the Trails Alive, community engagement programs, All Girls Trips, and recognition from the Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal governments, have helped us stand out in the industry," added Nishant Sharma, Marketing Head. "This is a result of the passion and expertise of our team, as well as the trust and loyalty of our growing community of travelers."

In addition to the Best Adventure Tour Operator award from the Economic Times, JustWravel has also won two MSME Business Awards for Best Startup of the Year and Enterprise of the Year in Travel & Tourism, along with the Travelers' Choice Award from TripAdvisor this year. Over the past eight years, JustWravel has grown from a small startup to a leading social travel community, with a presence in multiple countries and a network of 70,000 adventure enthusiasts.

"As we look to the future, we are excited to continue expanding our reach and offering even more unique and transformative travel experiences to our community. We dedicate this award to our Wravelers (the travel community of JustWravel) for supporting us wholeheartedly. We promise to continue delivering the exceptional services we are known for," said Shanif Baig, Operations Head.

About JustWravel

JustWravel is a social travel community with over 8 years of expertise, trusted by over 70,000 satisfied customers. They focus on memorable experiences and sustainable tourism, offering services like weekend getaways, backpacking, treks, corporate tours, customized trips, and international travel. Recognized as a trailblazer in the industry, JustWravel has received accolades such as the Traveler's Choice Award from TripAdvisor and certifications from the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI), MSME, and Startup India. Their commitment to sustainability, community empowerment, and unique travel opportunities especially for solo female travelers, distinguishes them in the market.

