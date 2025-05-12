Jyothy Labs’ Q4 net profit dips 2.4 pc as rising costs offset revenue growth

Mumbai, May 12 Homegrown FMCG player Jyothy Labs on Monday reported a 2.4 per cent dip in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4 FY25), as rising input and operating costs outpaced revenue gains.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 76.25 crore, down from Rs 78.15 crore in the same quarter last fiscal (Q4 FY24), according to its stock exchange filing.

Despite a marginal revenue increase of just over 1 per cent from Rs 659.99 crore in Q4 FY24 to Rs 666.96 crore in Q4 FY25 -- higher expenses across raw materials, employee costs, finance charges, and depreciation weighed on the bottom line.

Costs of material consumed surged to Rs 311.71 crore, up from Rs 295.63 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year FY25, material costs stood at Rs 1359.66 crore, compared to Rs 1242.60 crore in FY24.

Employee benefits expense rose to Rs 78.28 crore in Q4, from Rs 72.56 crore in Q4 FY24 -- an increase of 7.89 per cent.

Finance cost climbed 31.75 per cent to Rs 1.66 crore, compared to Rs 1.26 crore a year earlier.

Depreciation and amortisation expenses also rose by 13.14 per cent, reaching Rs 14.55 crore from Rs 12.86 crore.

In contrast, advertisement and sales promotion expenses provided some relief, declining 10.61 per cent to Rs 53.41 crore, down from Rs 59.75 crore last financial year.

Still, total expenses in Q4 increased slightly by 0.97 per cent, reaching Rs 571.23 crore, up from Rs 565.73 crore.

The company also booked a loss of Rs 4.30 crore on a consolidated basis under ‘Exceptional Items,’ stemming from the sale of its entire equity stake in Jyothy Kallol Bangladesh Limited for Rs 2.10 crore.

The standalone loss was Rs 3.70 crore, the company said in its exchange filing.

Jyothy Labs’ board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share for FY25. The AGM date and record date for dividend eligibility will be announced separately.

