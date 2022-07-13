K-Brothers produced 'Saiyar Mori Re' wins the hearts of the audience as anticipated after the trailer release

The 'K-Brothers' have aced their debut as producers as their new film "Saiyar Mori Re" is currently the talk of the town after its release in the theatres on July 8. The brothers, Meet Kariya who is a director turned producer and Jay Kariya who is a singer turned producer were in extreme anticipation for their film due to several reasons.

Firstly due to the experimental tone of the film, second the ongoing Pan-India debate and the repulsion of people to be back to the theatres, and also as it was their debut film. However, the entire cast and crew of the film gave their absolute best and made the film a huge success.

The primary credits go to the director of the film (who is also the writer) for giving vision to the entire film and shaping the film into what it is. Saiyar Mori Re has been massively loved for its interesting take on romance family drama and the unique kinds of characters and their development. Actors Mayur Chauhan aka Michael and Yukti Randeria have played the leads along with actors Mehul Desai, Mayur Soneji, Mehul Bhil, Gaurang Anand, Vaishakhratanben, Jahanvi Patel, Nisharg Trivedi and many others have done phenomenal jobs.

Though the trailer of the film was already leaving subtle hints about the film being a hit, the film has indeed proved to be one after its release. Also, the songs of the movie were a very important aspect that contributed to the success of the film. The songs were huge hits after its release and became anthems in no time. The title track of the film sung by Jignesh Barot, written by Bhargav Purohit, and music recreated by Kedar Bhargav was a super hit. Also, the folk song Manda Lidha Mohi Raj sung by Umesh Barot and Ishani Dave won the hearts of the audience.

