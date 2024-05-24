K. R. Mangalam University Tops Haryana Rankings; Announces Full-Funded European Study Tour for New Students

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 24: K.R. Mangalam University (KRMU), the fastest-growing higher education institute in Haryana's Gurugram, is well known for its academic excellence and outstanding placement records. It has opened admissions for the academic year 2024-2025. Students seeking UG and PG admissions are invited to join this prestigious university that is committed to giving global exposure and world-class education to its students.

With over 6 Lakhs registrations for its various UG and PG programmes through CUET in 2023 and 2024, KRMU has established itself as the most preferred university among students seeking quality higher education. As a testament to our commitment to global exposure, we are proud to announce a fully sponsored study tour to Europe for selected students, so that they get top-notch educational experiences beyond the four walls of the classroom.

International Memorandum of Understanding

It's a great honour for us that we have established international Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) with some of the world's top universities, which include universities like German Varsity, University of Ferrara, Middlesex University, University of Houston, Hubei University, University of Plymouth and more. These collaborations have been made to give our students global opportunities and chances for academic exchanges.

Study Tour to Europe

To provide our selected students with international exposure and experience, we are offering a 100 per cent sponsored study tour to Europe this year. The main motive of this tour is to make students experience foreign cultures and grow both academically and personally.

Rankings and Awards

K.R. Mangalam University has been recognised for its exceptional academic programmes and, more importantly, the success of its students. The Times B-School Survey 2024, conducted by The Times of India (Optimal Media Solutions Survey), has positioned us as Ranked No.1 B-School in Haryana. In addition, the same survey highlights KRMU's outstanding placement records, ranking it 1st for placements amongst all B-Schools in Haryana. This success emphasises our hard work, dedication, and continuous efforts to provide the best education and opportunities to our students.

Moreover, the Business World Ranking 2022 has acknowledged the university's excellence in engineering education, ranking it 1st among all of Haryana's private engineering colleges and universities. The university's law programs have also been highly rated, achieving the 2nd rank amongst all private law colleges and universities in Haryana. Further cementing its leadership in the education sector, the Group Chairman, Abhishek Gupta, has recently been honoured with two prestigious awards: the first is the Outstanding Leadership Award given by Collegedunia, and the second is the Outstanding Contribution in the Field of Education given by Optimal Media Solutions (A Times Group Company).

Scholarships

At K.R. Mangalam University, we believe in providing financial assistance to deserving students. This year, we are offering scholarships worth Rs 21 Crore to eligible students who have taken admission in our various UG and PG programmes. Scholarships are awarded based on various criteria including scores in Class 12, results of entrance exams such as CAT/MAT/XAT, CUET, JEE, CLAT, LSAT, NATA, UG scores, and other categories like sports achievements, ward of defence personnel, siblings studying at KRMU, staff affiliations, and more.

Recruiters and Academic Partnerships

We take immense pride in sharing that we have over 500 dedicated recruiters readily available to assist students with placements, along with over 100 industry and academic partnerships for invaluable connections. With our industry-aligned curriculum designed by Industry Experts from companies like IBM, ACCA, Xebia, Imaginxp, Samatrix.io, Siemens, EC- Council, Safexpress, GCEC Global Foundation, Imarticus Learning, etc, we ensure that our students receive the finest and most up-to-date education available.

We're delighted to announce that those students who take admission in our B.Des (Fashion Design) Programme get an opportunity to participate in the renowned Delhi Times Fashion Week. This event is a dream come true for aspiring fashion designers, offering unparalleled exposure to the vibrant world of fashion.

Grants and Patents

Under the aegis of the KEIC Foundation, two innovative incubation ideas got the grants of Rs 15 Lakhs each from MSME. Moreover, our endeavours have been further recognised with grants from esteemed government institutions such as the Department of Science and Technology (Sanction Rs 1.56 Crore), and the Indian Council of Social Science Research (Sanction Rs 20 Lakhs). Our 96+ patents have been published and we have got 29+ patents granted.

Facilities

K.R. Mangalam University ensures that its students get world-class facilities both on-campus and off-campus. The following facilities are provided by KRMU:

* Transport Facilities to Every Part of Delhi-NCR

* Separate AC Hostels for Boys and Girls

* Campus-Wide Wi-Fi Accessibility

* Smart Classrooms

* CCTV Surveillance

* ICT-Enabled Classrooms

* Learning Management System

* Drone Training

* Computer Labs

* High End laboratories

* Library Management Systems

* Enterprise Resource Planning Tools

* Moot Courts

* Animal House

* Museum

* Central Instrumentation Center

* Fully Equipped Gymnasium

* Medical Services

* Parking Facilities

K.R. Mangalam University offers a vibrant community where academic rigour meets real-world experience. The university boasts a faculty of experienced professionals and scholars dedicated to mentoring the next generation of leaders and innovators. Its curriculum integrates classroom learning with practical experiences, preparing students for future challenges.

Prospective students are invited to join K.R. Mangalam University and embark on a transformative educational journey.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3QYZVwR

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor