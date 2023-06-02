K Sera Sera: 360 Degree Media and Entertainment Conglomerate dedicated to change the cinematic experience

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 2: K Sera Sera owns India's largest virtual production studio, which is located in Mumbai. The company is known as the pioneer in innovating, developing and promoting new filmmaking technologies in India for over a decade now. It is the only company in the world with a 360-degree media and entertainment conglomerate accomplished in production, distribution and exhibition all rolled into one. It is also known as the largest digital service provider in India.

Apart from launching the first mini plex concept, K Sera Sera owns the world's first Dine in Theatre in the brand name as Chhotu Maharaj Cine Restaurants and Cafes.

In today's world, ICVFX, AR, VR are rapidly changing the process of filmmaking by reducing the cost of production and increasing the visual quality of cinema. It is interesting to know that K Sera Sera has taken the initiative to upskill the cinematographers in India by organising a virtual production director of photography workshop every month, which is free of cost.

The company is proud to announce the commencement of its first seminar, which will be held on 3rd June 2023. The leading team of this seminar includes the international Virtual Production Director, Nicholas Jones, Ncam Team supported by ARK Info Solutions PVT LTD, and Epic Games certified Cinematographers.

