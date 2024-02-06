Kabira Mobility unveils KM3000 and KM4000 Mark-II models powered by Foxconn Powertrain ahead of its Official Launch on 14th February 2024

India PR Distribution

Verna (Goa) [India], February 6: Kabira Mobility, an electric vehicle startup based in Goa, unveiled its Next generation electric bikes, the KM3000 and KM4000 Mark-II. The Mark-II models are packed with unique features, featuring an All-New Design, India's First Aluminium Powertrain by Foxconn and pioneering a unique Modular Battery Pack Technology for the 02W Segment. The KM3000 and KM4000 Mark-II models are set for a Launch on 14th February 2024.

1. All-New Design and Improved Aesthetics: The KM4000 Mark-II is set to debut with a completely revamped design, showcasing an all-new look and styling. Both the KM3000 and KM4000 Mark-II models have undergone significant design enhancements, including the introduction of an innovative front storage compartment - Frunk.

2. India's First Aluminum Powertrain, Powered by Foxconn: Equipped with a 12kW in-hub powertrain, the KM3000 and KM4000 Mark-II models feature India's first aluminium hub motor, developed in collaboration with Foxconn. This marks a significant leap in performance for electric bikes offering segment leading acceleration, torque and Speed, while offering reliability and a durable riding experience.

3. India's first Unique Modular Battery Pack: Kabira Mobility has introduced India's first unique Modular Battery Pack, marking a significant innovation in the 02W battery pack segment. This technology, akin to those utilized in Performance Electric Cars, delivers unmatched safety, performance, and reliability across the battery pack. More details will be unveiled at the launch event.

4. Packed with 30+ New Features and Enhancements: The Mark-II Models are packed with over 30 unique and First-in-Segment features, along with several quality of life improvements over the previous generation, these features are engineered to improve the Riding Quality and Vehicle Reliability. Both models now include an In-built Connectivity Module with LTE and a Smart Dashboard to provide the industry standard connectivity and smart experience to the riders.

On the occasion, Jaibir Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The KM3000 and KM4000 Mark-II models are the culmination of exhaustive testing and refinement of our products. Our breakthroughs in the powertrain and battery technology sectors have set new standards for electric bikes and we are excited to share it with you."

The KM3000 and KM4000 Mark-II models are set to launch on 14th February 2024, Wednesday in Goa.

Founded in 2017 in Goa, India, Kabira Mobility is an electric vehicle startup established by a team of dedicated engineers with a passion for crafting an eco-friendly transportation infrastructure. The company's mission revolves around designing purpose-driven products and fostering a sense of responsibility to tackle major mobility challenges and global environmental concerns.

Kabira Mobility boasts significant expertise in the motorbike segment, having introduced several models designed to replace polluting ICE-02 Wheelers, primarily motorcycles. Its products, known for being among the fastest and offering the longest range in the market, have received recognition from both the government and consumers.

Website - www.kabiramobility.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor