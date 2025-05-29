Kaccha Lemmon Productions Launched by Anupama Prakash and Tushar Mehta for Real Indian Stories

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: In a cinematic landscape often dominated by gloss and repetition, Kaccha Lemmon Productions emerges as a fearless and refreshing creative force a boutique studio founded by celebrated actress Anupama Prakash and creative visionary Tushar Mehta. With its roots firmly embedded in the vibrant soil of middle-class India, this daring new venture is devoted to crafting cinema, web series, and music videos that are unapologetically raw, soul-stirring, and gloriously real.

At Kaccha Lemmon Productions, storytelling is more than an art it's a rebellion. A rebellion against the sanitised, the formulaic, the forgettable. Instead, the studio celebrates unpolished truth, quiet resilience, and the emotional texture of lives often overlooked by mainstream narratives.

_"We're not here to chase trends. We're here to honour emotion in its rawest form to tell stories that sting, soothe, startle, and stay," says Anupama Prakash, who is a dynamic Indian actress and model, widely recognised for her versatile performances across films, web series, and fashion platforms

Whether it's a layered drama set in the heart of a bustling chawl, a bittersweet coming-of-age tale, or a foot-tapping musical exploring cultural subtext, every Kaccha Lemmon project is infused with zest that unmistakable tang of originality and courage.

What sets Kaccha Lemmon Productions apart is its unfiltered storytelling, serving as a launchpad for new talent and cinematic experimentation.

Creative partner Tushar Mehta adds, "This is not just a production house. It's a movement a living, breathing laboratory of artistic risk and relentless honesty. If it doesn't move us, we won't make it"

