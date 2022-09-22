Kagool joins British High Commissions Trusted Partner Scheme

Kagool signs MoU with British High Commission in Hyderabad

MoU enables smoother UK Business Visa processing for our staff

Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen visits Kagool

Hyderabad, September 22: UK-based data analytics and ERP specialist consultancy company Kagool hosted Mr. Gareth Wynn Owen, Deputy High Commissioner to TS & AP Region, in their Hyderabad office. Mr Owen was accompanied by BHC delegates Mr. Varun Mali, Deputy Head of Mission and Mr. Piyush Awasthi, Senior Trade Advisor-Technology.

Kagool’s management team, led by dan Barlow, Group CEO, Prashant Patel, CIO and COO, Kalyan Gupta, Managing Director APAC, and Clare Golby, Head of Global Affairs, welcomed and interacted with the Deputy High Commissioner and the BHC delegates. They discussed and exchanged views on the Department of International Trade (DIT) India’s support to the UK companies based out of India.

On this occasion, Kagool and British High Commission have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Trusted Partner Scheme. The MoU was signed by Gareth Wynn Owen and Kalyan Gupta.

“The UK is the sixth largest investor in India, with over 600 companies creating employment and contributing to the Indian economy. Kagool is a great example of UK investment in India. Since 2016 its footprint has grown 26-fold, and it now employs 260 people in its Hyderabad office, with more to come over the next three years. I am confident Kagool will exceed its expansion targets and pave the way for more UK companies to look at this thriving region.” said Mr.Gareth Wynn Owen, UK’s Deputy High Commissioner to TS & AP.

“This is a landmark moment for Kagool as the MoU enables smoother UK Business Visa processing for our staff. This is a valuable step as it supportsKagool’s rapid pace of expansion,” Kalyan Gupta, Managing Director, APAC Region, said on the benefits of joining the Trusted Partner scheme.

Speaking on occasion, Kagool’s Group CEO Dan Barlow said: “We thank Gareth for visiting our Hyderabad office, which is our primary global delivery centre. We are excited to be part of the Trusted partner scheme. This is going to be a catalyst in helping us upscale our business at a rapid pace.”

About Kagool:

Kagool is a UK Based Product and Service based Software Company. The company is a leading global data & analytics and ERP specialist, offering consultancy and best-of-breed integration solutions. Kagool delivers real results to global business organizations, ensuring a high level of quality and customer engagement is maintained every time. We leverage our industry knowledge and leadership in technology, solution development and integration to align our partner’s innovations with specific business needs. Kagool started more than 15 years ago as a data & analytics solution provider, progressively expanded into seven different countries globally and undoubtedly, Hyderabad has become home to the largest conglomeration of employees in India for The Group!

