KAI India Hosts an Evening of Odissi Dance with Japanese Artist Chigusa Kamamasu

New Delhi [India], September 28: KAI India proudly hosted a remarkable solo Odissi dance performance by acclaimed Japanese artist Chigusa Kamamasu at Triveni Kala Sangam in New Delhi. This enchanting event was part of the Japan Month celebrations, aimed at promoting cultural exchange and deepening ties between India and Japan through the rich traditions of Odissi dance. The evening attracted a diverse audience eager to witness Chigusa’s unique artistry, which beautifully blends her Japanese background with the elegance and spirituality of Indian classical dance.

The evening was graced by Chief Guest Shri Amitabh Kant, an IAS officer, India's G20 Sherpa, and former CEO of Niti Aayog, along with Gurumata Sharon Lowen and other esteemed guests. The event not only celebrated the beauty of Odissi but also deepened the understanding of the cultural ties that connect India and Japan.

The event featured a captivating repertoire, highlighting the intricate movements and emotive expressions that define Odissi. Chigusa's performance was a visual and auditory feast, set against the backdrop of live traditional music that further enriched the experience.

Chigusa Kamamasu shared her heartfelt sentiments following the performance, expressing, “Performing in India has been a dream come true for me. Odissi is not just a dance; it is a profound expression of spirituality and storytelling. Through my art, I hope to convey the beauty of my Japanese heritage while honoring the rich traditions of India. I am grateful to KAI India and everyone who attended for making this experience so special. I believe that through dance, we can create connections that transcend boundaries and foster a deeper appreciation for our shared cultural heritage.”

Rajesh U Pandya, Managing Director of KAI India, reflecting on the success of the event, stated, “The response to Chigusa's performance was overwhelmingly. Her ability to bridge cultural gaps through dance exemplifies the spirit of collaboration we strive for at KAI India. We are honored to have hosted such a talented artist, and her performance truly highlights the beauty of cultural exchange.”

Chigusa Kamamasu began her dance journey with Classical Ballet at the age of four and has spent over two decades mastering various forms of movement. In 2015, she transitioned to Odissi dance, immersing herself in this ancient Indian art form at the Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Tokyo. To deepen her practice, she moved to New Delhi in 2018 to further her studies under Guru Sharon Lowen.

KAI India looks forward to continuing its mission of promoting cultural exchanges and showcasing the rich tapestry of artistic traditions from around the world. This successful event marks just one of many initiatives aimed at fostering understanding and appreciation across cultures.

