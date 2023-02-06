KAI India’s MD Rajesh U Pandya is the Face of its New Brand Campaign

New Delhi (India), February 6: Rajesh U Pandya, Managing Director of KAI India, the Indian arm of Japan’s iconic beauty and kitchenware brand KAI, is the face of its new advertisement campaign. The campaign features Mr. Pandya as a regal Indian maharaja with a noble appearance, dressed in a traditional champagne gold sherwani with both hands on the hilt of a Japanese katana(sword). The campaign has received quite an overwhelming response on social media with many lauding the rich storytelling and the witty amalgamation of two rich cultures – India and Japan.

Sharing his inspiration behind the concept Mr. Pandya said, “This campaign expresses my passion for KAI and shows that KAI’s blades have become an integral part of Indian households. KAI razors which are made with state-of-the-art Japanese technology, are gentle enough to be used on your skin, to the brand’s signature kitchen knives that are sharp, durable, and sturdy; this campaign shows how KAI is there to add value to your daily needs.”

“The other message the ad campaign communicates is that the kitchen is not the exclusive domain of women. Many more men are involved in cooking, especially since the COVID pandemic. Moreover, though cooking is traditionally seen as the job of women, there are more male chefs than female chefs,” he says.

Mr. Pandya, who has worked extensively in different sectors all across the globe, has been driving KAI India’s growth since taking over as the MD in year 2016. KAI India has launched several innovative and breakthrough products in the Indian market and has carved out a niche for itself in the hearts of customers.

“It is easier for consumers to accept advertisements which are rich in storytelling and a sense of familiarity in which company’s top executives play a vital role for the brand. We believe Mr. Pandya to be the perfect representative of the essence of the brand and his passion for the brand cannot be paralleled,” said Hitesh Singla, Head of Marketing at KAI India.

KAI India recently introduced the Pretty Face Razor, a one-of-a-kind razor, exclusively made for girls with sensitive skin types. It also launched the X-FIT Razor, India’s 1stfive blade razor for women designed to get rid of unwanted hair in the comfort of their homes.

As an avid traveller, Mr. Pandya has traveled to over 40 countries helping him develop a deep understanding of different cultures and people from various walks of life. He also has rich experience of over three decades in various markets and industries. He was a buyer of luxury brands from all over the world for Japanese consumers. He played a pivotal role in establishing a leading apparel and accessories brand in the US. He also set up operations of French retail Carrefour SA in Japan. He was also associated with other successful companies before joining KAI India.

ABOUT KAI INDIA: Over 100 years old Japan-based KAI Group made a foray into the Indian market by setting up a manufacturing facility spanning over 30,000 sq mt in Neemrana, Rajasthan. KAI brings over 800 years of Japanese legacy of forging blades, directly to Indian households with its kitchenware range. KAI Also offers high-precision beauty and personal care products to Indian consumers adding value to their daily life. KAI India is determined to provide products prepared with detailed R&D and superior Japanese technology. With its clear vision and mission, KAI is marching forward towards becoming a household name in India.

Founded in Seki in 1908, KAI products have cult status in Japan. The brand is known for its high-quality beauty care and grooming products integrating practical aesthetics with refined craftsmanship providing well-designed, innovative houseware, and beauty care products that are used widely in day-to-day lives.

