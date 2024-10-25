Kaia Gold Leasing is unstoppable in the Indian market

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], October 25: Kaia Gold has been trading in rigorous AI quantitative trading over the past period through a passel of efforts by all the employees of the company and a rapid rise in international gold prices. It has gained huge wealth of income, with a 78.9% increase in net profit for the same year. Achieved a net profit attributable to the parent company of 50.6 per cent.

It is also increasing in contracts with many jewellers. This has led to a spurt in the wealth of the company, both in terms of AI quantitative trading and increased contracts with jewellers. This is an indication that Kaya Gold will further expand its business and increase its ownership of the market in the future.

Kaiya Gold is planning to invest in the Indian market is very huge, along with the continuous expansion of the Indian market, will also bring customers a very good income. In the past time. The Indian market has grown from small to large, and now has tens of thousands of participants, and it is still increasing, which is a very good trend. It is also a recognition of Kaiya Gold. 2025 Kaiya Gold plans to be in India in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore. Kolkata. Chennai. Hyderabad. Ahmedabad and other places to set up no less than 1000 + offices and regional agents. Will continue to increase investment in the Indian market. And actively participate in various public welfare and charity to give back to India.

With the approaching Diwali and a big increase in the company's revenues, Kaia Gold is all set to give back to those who have supported and are steadfastly following Kaia by way of a campaign. It is planned that Rs. 1 crore will be given out as benefits for this campaign. Both those who have joined a long time ago and those who have joined recently will enjoy the benefits of this campaign. Increase your own income.

We have opened up the market in India. We will continue to expand in the future. As we grow, we will also give back to our customers who have been supporting and following us, which is the purpose of our company so far.

We have always believed that gold will be the most valuable product now and in the future, that it will expand our wealth and that it will be the most valuable wealth in the future. It will not depreciate over time. So we call on everyone to believe in Kaiya, join Kaiya, and follow Kaiya. Together to create our future!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor