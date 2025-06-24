"Kaikeyi" -- A Landmark Literary Work Launched in the Capital with National Eminence

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], June 24: In a prestigious literary gathering held today at The Claridges, New Delhi, the much-anticipated book "Kaikeyi: Shri Ram Vanvaas -Keval Chaudah Varsh Kyon?", authored by acclaimed writer Vikas Kapoor, was formally launched by His Excellency Janab Arif Mohammad Khan, Hon'ble Governor of Bihar.

Spanning over two decades of research and contemplation, the book repositions Kaikeyi, one of the most complex and misunderstood characters in Indian mythology, not as a villain but as a visionary and initiates a bold, scholarly discourse around dharma, destiny, and decision-making in the Ramayana.

https://www.youtube.com/live/gEPwOesNwR0?si=HbYlv6X3f0Rra_8F

The event witnessed the gracious presence of several eminent dignitaries:

* Dr. Subhash Chandra, Chairman Emeritus, Zee TV

* Mr. Tarun Rathi, Hon'ble Minister of State, Government of Uttar Pradesh

Speaking at the launch, His Excellency Janab Arif Mohammad Khan remarked:

"This book is not just a literary workit is a call for intellectual justice.

Kaikeyi was not weak, not emotional, not impulsiveshe was strategic, sacrificial, and spiritually driven In a time when women's voices were rarely central, she made a choice that shaped history. Mr. Kapoor's work gives voice to that silence and offers a long-overdue reappraisal of her intent."

Dr. Subhash Chandra called the book "a cultural necessity," said: History often simplifies what it doesn't understand. This book dares to deepen that understanding.

Minister Tarun Rathi added: This book is as relevant to our social consciousness as it is to our spiritual memory. It transforms judgment into inquiry, and blame into understanding.

In his own address, author Shri Vikas Kapoor shared: Had Kaikeyi truly been driven by maternal attachment, she could have demanded permanent exile for Shri Ram and eternal sovereignty for Bharat. But she didn't. The decision to demand exactly 'fourteen years' carries a divine symbolism and decoding that is the soul of this book."

Concluding the evening, Mr. Kapoor extended heartfelt gratitude to publisher Mr. Aushim Khetarpal, stating: Without Shri Khetarpal, Kaikeyi would have remained merely a manuscript unread, unspoken, and misunderstood.

The book is now available on Amazon, Flipkart, and all leading online platforms.

Its distribution and marketing are being handled by Orient Tradelink Ltd.

